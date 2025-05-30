The Source of Greatness: How Neuroscience Can Unlock Athletic Peak Performance
For most of my life, athletic development and physical training were one and the same. It wasn’t until my later years, after entering the NFL, that I began to understand the mind as a true force multiplier. In military terms, a force multiplier is a tool or system that dramatically increases the effectiveness of a unit without increasing its size or firepower – enabling a smaller force to achieve more than would otherwise be possible. The same applies to the mental side of performance.
When I was in Philly playing for the Eagles, I worked with a sports psychologist named Kevin Elko. We spent a lot of time on visualization and what he called “mental reps.” The body can only endure so much physical work, but with mental reps, the opportunity to improve became limitless.
Years later, while hosting Power Athlete Radio, we booked Dr. Tara Swart on the podcast to discuss her book, The Source: The Secrets of the Universe, the Science of the Brain. Her message felt familiar – unlocking peak performance requires training the brain as well as the body. Swart, a neuroscientist and leadership coach, bridges the once-divided worlds of mysticism and science, blending the Law of Attraction and visualization with hard neuroscience. The result is a practical guide to mastering mindset, sharpening mental clarity, and driving personal growth. For athletes, this isn’t just brain science, it’s a playbook for greatness.
Mind Over Muscle: Visualization and Selective Focus
I used visualization with great success for much of my NFL career and still use it today in my attempt to master Jiujitsu. It is a well-known tool in sports psychology, but Swart takes it further in her book. By engaging all five senses, athletes can embed their goals deeply into the brain’s filtering system. This activates two critical mental processes: selective filtering and value tagging.
Selective filtering allows the brain to tune out distractions and zone in on what matters most, whether it be it a race, game, or executing a high valued task. For athletes, this means heightened focus under pressure and a competitive edge. Value tagging, in contrast, helps assign subconscious importance to goals, environments, or habits – like recognizing the emotional significance of a pre-game ritual or putting value in superstitions. When athletes consciously engage with these mental tags, they unlock more efficient decision-making and faster responses.
Brain Vitality Is Athletic Vitality
Peak performance begins with brain health. Swart emphasizes that the brain’s physical state is just as important as the body’s. Sleep, nutrition, hydration, and environment all play a vital role in how athletes think, react, and perform.
For example, 7–8 hours of sleep isn’t just rest – it is essential for memory, quicker reaction time, and emotional control. Coupled with a protein rich diet, healthy fats and vitamins directly fuels the brain, which consumes up to 30% of our daily energy intake. Being hydrated and having a high degree of physical capacity activity benefits the body and enhances the brain’s neurochemical balance which translates to reduced mental fatigue and greater concentration during play.
Neuroplasticity: Train Your Brain Like a Muscle
Swart’s concept of neuroplasticity – the brain’s ability to grow, adapt, and rewire parallels physical training. Athletes push their bodies to adapt through constant preparation, the brain responds similarly to repeated focus and learning. Whether mastering a new skill or building mental resilience neuroplasticity is paramount.
She breaks down this process into three phases: learning (developing new skills), perfecting (building efficiency through repetition), and retraining (adapting or relearning under new conditions). For athletes, this means the path to mastery includes frustration. But with frustration comes greater potential. With each repetition, the brain builds strong neural pathways.
Whole-Brain Thinking for Whole-Athlete Performance
In Swart’s book. she introduces “whole-brain thinking,” encouraging athletes to engage not just logic and physical awareness, but also intuition, emotion, and creativity. Great athletes don't just react, they feel the game. Increased intuition translates to making quicker decisions in real time; emotional awareness fosters self-regulation and creativity inspires athletic problem-solving when it matters most.
Swart's "brain agility model" challenges athletes to flex underutilized thinking styles. For example, a linebacker might combine intuition alongside strategy when calling out offensive plays and adjustments he had seen on film. While a tennis player might access emotional awareness to stay calm on final match point.
A Four-Step Plan for Peak Mental Performance
Swart’s plan to unlock the brain’s full potential is as structured as any training regimen:
Raise Awareness – Identify limiting beliefs and mental blocks.
Create an Action Board – Visualize goals using images that align with athletic aspirations.
Focus Attention – Use meditation or mindfulness to strengthen present-moment awareness.
Practice and Repeat – Cement habits and beliefs through repetition, affirmations, and skill-building.
When applied to training, this plan helps athletes align intent with action, thus turning internal goals into external results.
Final Breakdown
Swart’s book challenges an outdated belief that mental strength is just "mental toughness" wrapped up in a pretty box. The Source presents a comprehensive, science-backed, step-by-step system for enhancing performance from the inside out. For athletes chasing excellence, mental capacity and neurological flexibility are their greatest allies. So for any athlete wanting to compete at the highest level training the brain is a must.