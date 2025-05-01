Everyday Athlete On SI

How Cooling Your Hands Could Enhance Your Training and Performance

Fatigue isn’t just about muscle failure, it’s about heat. Find out why cooling your hands could be the key to unlocking bigger lifts, faster sprints, and longer races without burning out.

John Welbourn

How Hyper Cooling Your Hands Enhances Training Intensity and Performance / Power Athlete

In Episode 748 of Power Athlete Radio, I sat down with Dr. Craig Heller to dig into something I had not seen in the training sphere - the impact of cooling your hands during training as a means for performance.

It sounds simple, but the science behind it is powerful - by hyper-cooling during your rest periods, you can actually sustain higher intensity across sets, whether you're chasing bigger lifts, more explosive power, or deeper endurance.

The technology behind CoolMitt is simple - during training, your body heats up fast, and that internal heat is one of the biggest factors that drags down your performance. Cooling the hands, and by extension, cooling the blood, during those rest breaks resets your thermal state.

That reset lets you come back stronger for the next set instead of gradually sliding downhill as the workout wears on.

Dr. Heller laid it out, "If you can hyper-cool the hands during a three-minute rest, every set can be performed with greater relative intensity. When you look at performance over time, the curve on the other side should be dramatically better."

And if you're serious about progress, this could be a simple lever to pull in your training.

This approach has serious upside for both sides of the training spectrum. If you're hammering anaerobic work, max strength, power, sprints, cooling lets you maintain explosive output deeper into your session.

If you're grinding endurance, long races, distance events, it keeps your core temperature under control so you can push longer without falling off a cliff.

Dr. Heller also gave us a glimpse on where this tech is head, "We're working on a wearable system to make continuous use easier, especially for endurance athletes.”

I have to admit this sounded a bit far fetched but continuous cooling could be the next weapon for athletes who want to stay sharper, recover faster to push harder and further.

John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances.

