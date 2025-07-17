Everyday Athlete On SI

NFL Veteran and Super Bowl Champion Bryan Braman Dies at 38 After Cancer Battle

Bryan Braman during an Eagles’ game against the Steelers
Bryan Braman during an Eagles’ game against the Steelers / Getty Images

Bryan Braman, a former NFL linebacker known for his high-energy play and special teams impact, has passed away at the age of 38 after a battle with a rare and aggressive form of cancer. His agent confirmed the news Thursday, just five months after Braman's diagnosis in February.

Braman's NFL journey was one defined by perseverance. After playing at Idaho, Long Beach City College, and West Texas A&M, he went undrafted in 2011 but earned a roster spot with the Houston Texans as a special teamer and backup linebacker. His relentless drive and athleticism kept him in the league for seven seasons, including three with the Texans and four with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Over his 97-game career, Braman recorded 56 tackles, two fumble recoveries, and 1.5 sacks. While his stat line may not reflect it, Braman's value extended beyond numbers — he was a spark plug on special teams and a respected locker room presence.

In 2017, Braman returned to the Eagles late in the season after a brief stint with the Saints. He played in all three of Philadelphia's postseason games, including the franchise's historic Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots — a crowning moment in his career.

During his cancer treatment in Seattle, Braman underwent multiple surgeries. A GoFundMe page created to assist with his medical costs raised over $88,000, a testament to the support he received from fans, friends, and former teammates.

Braman is survived by his two daughters, ages 11 and 8. He is remembered not only for his tenacity on the field but also for his courage in the face of illness and the love he showed his family.

His passing is a profound loss for the NFL community. As a former Philadelphia Eagle and father of 2 daughters, this hits hard.

