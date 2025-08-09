Everyday Athlete On SI

NFL Veteran Breaks Down the Wild Shift in Concussion Protocol: “We Had No Clue Back Then”

This clip dives into the brutal reality of early NFL concussion protocol – or lack of it. What used to be dismissed as “getting your bell rung” is now seen for what it really was: repeated head trauma. Hear how far the game has come and why that matters for today’s athletes.

John Welbourn

Concussions in the NFL

When I came into the NFL, the concussion protocol was simple – and insane.

We were told you knew you had a concussion if you got knocked unconscious. That was it. If you blacked out and woke up on the turf with the lights spinning and someone yelling at you to get back in the huddle, congrats – concussion confirmed.

I remember thinking, How the hell am I supposed to know I've got a concussion if I'm unconscious? But that was the culture back then. If you could stand, talk, and remember the snap count, you were good to go. Being "a little woozy" was a joke, not a red flag. No one was pulling you for a sideline check because your eyes were glassy or you couldn't focus. You played through it.

Then Vs. Now

Fast forward a decade, and that conversation looks very different. Now, the protocol covers any form of disorientation. Blurred vision. Ringing in the ears. Your eyes lose focus, or you feel a half-second of fog after contact – that's a concussion. That's the concussion. Same injury, but the way we talk about it has finally caught up to what was happening all along.

It was wild having Colts tackle Braden Smith on Power Athlete Radio and realizing just how far the league has come. Today's athletes are finally given the chance to protect themselves with real information. That didn't exist in the early days of my NFL career. We had toughness. We didn't have awareness.

The Hard Truth

The truth is, I probably had hundreds of concussions by today's definition. In every series, there was some kind of micro head trauma that we all shrugged off. Get up, get back in line, repeat. We thought it was normal. It turns out that it was just undiagnosed.

It's easy to scoff at the league being "soft" now, but smarter isn't softer. Awareness doesn't make the game less intense – it gives players a chance to last longer, and maybe walk away with a little more clarity than we did.

The game's evolving. The athletes are evolving. And keeping them safer has never been a higher priority.

JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn. Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/powerathlete Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@Powerathletehq