A Navy SEAL’s Approach to Ethical Meat, Clean Protein, and Fueling the Body Right
For former Navy SEAL Jason Gardner, peak performance isn’t just about training harder – it’s about being intentional with what fuels the body. When it comes to protein, this means choosing sources that support both physical recovery and ethical responsibility.
“If I’m going to eat meat, I want it to come from an animal that lived as freely and naturally as possible,” Gardner says. “Not one that was pumped full of hormones and standing around in a feedlot.” His approach reflects a more profound philosophy – one that values respect for the animal, the environment, and the body itself.
In the world of elite performance and recovery, protein is non-negotiable. It’s the foundation for muscle repair, hormone regulation, and maintaining lean body mass. But not all protein is created equal. Industrially farmed meat often comes from animals raised in confined conditions, fed unnatural diets, and treated with antibiotics and growth hormones—all of which can compromise the nutritional integrity of the food and introduce inflammatory compounds into the human body.
Gardner opts instead for grass-fed, free-range beef and aims to transition his family to a completely wild-caught, self-sourced protein diet through ethical hunting. “When my kids get their hunting licenses, we’ll be at a point where all the meat we eat lived wild and free,” he says. “It’s a lot of work, but it’s gratifying.”
This kind of ethical sourcing not only aligns with Gardner’s values but also supports optimal health. Grass-fed and wild game meats tend to be leaner, richer in omega-3 fatty acids, and free from synthetic additives. These proteins provide the building blocks the body needs to recover from hard training and to maintain muscle mass and metabolic function over time.
For Gardner, eating clean, ethical protein isn’t a trend—it’s a commitment. “I want my food to support my recovery and my values,” he says. “When I know where my protein comes from and how it lived, it means something...and I feel the difference.”
Gardner’s path is a reminder that the quality of what you put in your body matters just as much as the work you put out.