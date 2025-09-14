Animal Protein May Lower Cancer Death Risk After Decades of Research

Animal Protein, Plant Protein, and Longevity: What a New Study Reveals

For years, public debates around nutrition have often painted animal protein as a health risk, particularly in relation to cancer and cardiovascular disease.

However, a new long-term study challenges this narrative. Researchers followed nearly 16,000 Americans for up to 18 years.

They found no evidence that higher consumption of animal protein was associated with an increased risk of death from any cause, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, or overall mortality. In fact, the study revealed a modest but statistically significant reduction in cancer mortality among those who consumed more animal protein.

What the Study Found

The findings, published in Nutrients, analyzed data from a survey leveraging a large and nationally representative dataset. The results showed that greater animal protein intake did not increase health risks, and in some cases, appeared protective. Even when examining minor differences in intake, such as increments of 5–10 grams per day, the protective association remained.

Interestingly, plant protein intake showed no clear link in either direction, suggesting that while plant proteins are beneficial in many ways, they may not offer the same cancer-protective effect observed with animal proteins.

The Role of IGF-1

Another point concerns IGF-1 (insulin-like growth factor 1), a hormone often implicated in cancer risk and sometimes blamed on higher protein diets. The researchers found that blood levels of IGF-1 were not tied to mortality risk in this population. This finding weakens one of the common mechanistic arguments against animal protein.

Why Animal Protein May Be Unique

Part of the reason animal protein may offer unique benefits lies in its nutritional density. Animal based foods provide a complete amino acid profile, superior digestibility, and essential micronutrients such as vitamin B12, iron, zinc, selenium, creatine, and carnitine.

These nutrients are critical for energy metabolism, muscle, brain function, and overall health. While some of these can be obtained from plant sources, they are often less bioavailable or absent.

Limitations & Considerations

Take this with a grain of salt, no pun intended. This was an observational study relying on self-reported dietary data, which always introduces the possibility of reporting errors. The study was also funded by the National Cattlemen's Beef Association. However, the authors state that the sponsor had no role in the study design or analysis.

Takeaway

This research adds valuable weight to the protein conversation. Rather than framing animal protein as harmful, the evidence suggests it can be part of a healthy, balanced diet, and may even contribute to lower cancer mortality.

What value I find with this study is it highlights the simple equation of "animal protein = bad" may be an drastic oversimplification.

Recommended Articles