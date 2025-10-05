Betaine Anhydrous (TMG): The Overlooked Edge for Mind and Body
What is Betaine Anhydrous?
Betaine anhydrous is a nutrient found in foods like beets, spinach, quinoa, and whole grains. In the body, it acts as a methyl donor, helping with biochemical processes related to energy metabolism, neurotransmitter production, and cellular health. It may also support liver function, reduce homocysteine levels, and enhance physical performance.
It has gained popularity as a supplement for athletes due to its potential to improve strength, power, and endurance. It plays a key role in maintaining cellular hydration and protecting cells from stress. Additionally, it supports protein synthesis, which can aid in muscle growth and recovery after intense physical activity.
Though not often discussed in gyms or training rooms, this supplement has proven to be a valuable tool for athletic performance and recovery.
TMG and Physical Performance
Research suggests betaine may help in three main ways:
- Strength and Power Output – TMG supplementation has been linked to small but measurable increases in maximal strength and power, potentially due to better muscle cell hydration and improved creatine synthesis.
- Endurance Support – By aiding in fluid balance and protecting cells against stress, TMG may help athletes maintain performance during longer bouts of activity.
- Heat and Hydration Benefits – Because betaine functions as an osmolyte (helping cells hold water), it may be especially useful for athletes training in hot or humid conditions
TMG and Cognitive Performance
Physical performance is only half the battle — focus, decision-making, and reaction time matter too. TMG’s methylation role may help:
- Neurotransmitter Production – Methylation supports dopamine and serotonin pathways, which influence motivation, mood, and focus.
- Neuroprotection – TMG may help protect brain cells from oxidative and metabolic stress.
- Mental Energy – Some athletes report greater alertness and reduced “mental fatigue” when supplementing with TMG, though research is still early.
The Everyday Athlete Takeaway
For most recreational athletes, TMG isn’t a magic bullet — but it can be a supportive layer in an overall performance plan. It works best alongside sound training, hydration, and nutrition habits.
Typical supplementation ranges from 1,500–2,500 mg/day, often split into two doses. Many pre-workout formulas now include it, or it can be taken as a standalone powder or capsule.
Bottom Line
Betaine anhydrous is not the most talked-about supplement, but its dual potential to support physical output and mental clarity makes it an intriguing option for the everyday athlete. If your training demands both muscle and mind, TMG might be worth a spot in your stack.
Hunter Waldman is a professor and an active sports nutrition researcher. He holds a doctorate in Exercise Physiology and he is the Director of the Exercise Biochemistry Laboratory at the University of North Alabama. His research interests center around exercise and nutrition interventions to modify various aspects of metabolic health (e.g., inflammation, oxidative stress, metabolic flexibility, etc.), cognition, and performance in various populations (e.g., tactical populations, females, and clinical). He is actively involved in the National Strength and Conditioning Association, American College of Sports Medicine, Power Athlete, and is a former sweat scientist for the Gatorade Sports Science Institute. Outside of academia, Hunter actively trains in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and enjoys all things outdoors with his wife, daughter, and their two miniature Schnauzers.Follow Hswaldman