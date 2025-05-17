Citrulline Malate: The Most Underrated Pre-Workout Ingredient
For lifters, runners, and grinders who want more out of every session
Citrulline malate can help you push harder, recover faster, and stop hitting the wall so early in your workouts.
What does citrulline malate do for performance?
This amino acid combo supports better blood flow and energy production without the crash or jitters of most pre-workouts.
Let’s be honest. Most pre-workouts are just overpriced caffeine with a side of itchy skin and inflated promises. People chase that cracked-out feeling like it’s performance. But if you're in the gym for something more than a pump selfie, and you actually care about progress that lasts longer than a single workout, there's one ingredient worth paying attention to: citrulline malate.
Not as flashy as some stim-heavy pre, but it gets the job done when your training has purpose.
Citrulline is a non-essential amino acid. That doesn’t mean it's useless. It means your body can make some of it, but when you're pushing the limits of what you can handle in the gym or on the track, “some” isn’t enough. Pair it with malate, a compound involved in the body's energy production pathways, and you've got a combo that supports performance on multiple fronts.
Here’s how it works.
Citrulline converts into arginine, which then boosts nitric oxide. That nitric oxide opens up blood vessels, allowing more oxygen and nutrients to reach your muscles. More blood flow means better endurance, more consistent power output, and the kind of pumps that actually serve a purpose. It also may help clean up all the junk left behind, like ammonia, that shows up after high-intensity workouts.
Studies show that people taking citrulline malate can crank out more reps, experience less soreness after training, and recover faster between hard efforts. This isn’t supplement marketing. It’s repeatable, measurable, and actually makes sense when you understand how fatigue builds up.
How much citrulline malate do you need?
Shoot for 6 to 8 grams, about 45 to 60 minutes before you train. Some pre-workouts include it, but most of them either underdose it or don’t use the proven 2 to 1 ratio of citrulline to malate. If you want to be sure, grab the raw powder and dose it yourself. It doesn’t taste great, but neither does progress if you’re not willing to earn it.
Let me be clear though. This isn’t magic. If your training plan is a mess, your recovery is trash, and your nutrition is more about convenience than quality, citrulline malate won’t do much. It’s not going to fix lazy habits. But if you’ve already got your house in order and want a small edge to help you push harder or bounce back quicker, this one’s worth the scoop.
You’ll notice it when you’re deep into a high-volume day and still moving well. You’ll feel it when your legs usually give out but somehow keep driving. That’s when citrulline malate earns its keep.