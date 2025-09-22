Creatine and Caffeine: Why Mixing Them Could Be Hurting Your Gains

Should You Avoid Mixing Creatine and Caffeine?

When it comes to supplements, creatine and caffeine are two of the most popular choices for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Creatine is known for boosting strength, power, and muscle growth, while caffeine is a go-to for energy, focus, and endurance. Both are backed by extensive research, widely used across sports, and relatively affordable compared to other performance aids.

But an important question remains: can you safely take them together, and does the combination enhance or hinder results?

Let’s look at what recent research suggests.

What the Research Says

A 2022 study found that combining creatine and caffeine may reduce the effectiveness of creatine. However, it's important to note that this was just one 6-week study with 28 participants. While the findings are worth paying attention to, they are not conclusive. More research is needed before we can make firm recommendations.

Why Mixing May Be a Problem

Researchers believe the issue comes down to how caffeine and creatine affect calcium handling in your muscles. Creatine increases calcium reuptake, which supports muscle contractions and recovery. On the other hand, caffeine makes your body release more calcium, which may interfere with creatine's benefits.

There's also the fact that caffeine is a diuretic. This means it encourages your body to lose water weight, which is the opposite of what creatine is trying to do—pull water into your muscle cells to improve performance. Together, these effects may work against each other, reducing creatine's overall impact.

How to Supplement Safely

Even though the science isn't entirely settled, many experts suggest separating your creatine and caffeine intake to be safe. A simple strategy is to take caffeine before your workout for energy and focus, then save your creatine for post-workout or later in the day.

This way, you still benefit from both supplements without risking one cancelling out the other. For example, you could have a cup of coffee or a pre-workout drink before training, then mix creatine into a post-workout shake afterward.

Takeaway for Everyday Athletes

For most everyday athletes, creatine and caffeine are both effective supplements when used correctly. The key is timing. To maximize the benefits, avoid taking them together and instead space them out.

Remember—one study doesn't provide all the answers, so don't stress if you've been mixing the two. But if you're serious about getting the most from your supplements, separating them might give you an edge.

