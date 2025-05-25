Everyday Athlete On SI

Creatine and the Brain: The Surprising Link to Longevity

Creatine isn’t just for muscle - it could be a key to long-term brain health. Emerging research connects creatine levels to memory, learning, and the risk of neurodegenerative diseases. If you care about performance and cognitive longevity, creatine belongs in your routine.

John Welbourn

Creatine Used in Battling Alzheimer's, Memory & Cognitive Decline #powerathlete #everydayathlete
Creatine Used in Battling Alzheimer's, Memory & Cognitive Decline #powerathlete #everydayathlete / Power Athlete

Creatine is best known for boosting physical performance, but its impact goes far beyond the gym. It plays a crucial role in brain health by serving as a key energy source for the brain, especially in areas like the hippocampus, which is responsible for memory and learning. Research has shown that individuals with neurodegenerative diseases, such as dementia and Alzheimer’s, often have significantly lower creatine levels in their brains.

Now, scientists are exploring whether creatine levels in the brain - measured through advanced MRI scans - could help detect those at risk for dementia. Even more compelling, researchers are investigating if creatine supplementation could slow the progression of these diseases.

For Dr. Hunter Waldman, this research is personal. In this clip from Power Athlete Radio, he shared that genetic testing revealed his wife, Erica, carries the APOE4 gene - a major genetic risk factor for Alzheimer’s - the urgency to find preventive strategies became very real. Inheriting one APOE4 gene increases Alzheimer's risk two to four times. Inheriting two makes the outlook even more challenging.

Motivated by this discovery, Dr. Waldman made creatine research a central focus of his lab. Early findings suggest that maintaining optimal creatine levels in the brain may reduce the risk of developing neurodegenerative conditions. Since creatine is deeply involved in cellular energy production, it's essential for keeping brain cells functioning and protecting cognitive health.

Creatine supplementation could be a breakthrough in supporting long-term brain health—especially for those with a higher genetic risk. While more studies are underway, the current evidence is promising. Creatine’s benefits extend far beyond strength and performance; it may be one of the most underrated tools in the fight against cognitive decline.

Published |Modified
John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn

Home/Nutrition