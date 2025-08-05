Everyday Athlete On SI

Creatine Isn’t Just for Gains Anymore — It Might Be Fueling Your Brain Too

Creatine is no longer just a gym staple — it’s becoming a key player in brain health and recovery. From concussion support to mental clarity during sleep deprivation, its benefits go beyond the weight room. This could be the most underrated supplement in your stack.

John Welbourn

Creatine isn’t just for bigger muscles — it’s a powerful neuroprotectant.
If you've spent any time around the gym or weight room, or if you're active on social media, you're likely familiar with creatine. It's the go-to supplement for adding size, increasing strength, and pushing through that last rep when your CNS is fried. However, while we've been touting its performance benefits for decades, a new conversation is emerging — one that has less to do with biceps and more to do with brains.

Creatine is finally getting the attention it deserves as a cognitive and neurological support supplement.

A growing body of research is showing that creatine isn't just about muscle phosphocreatine stores — it also plays a role in brain function. The brain, like muscle, uses ATP to function, and creatine helps regenerate ATP faster. That's especially important when your brain is under stress — think sleep deprivation, fatigue, or recovering from a concussion.

Studies are showing that creatine supplementation can increase brain creatine levels, and with that comes a host of potential benefits: better cognitive performance during sleep loss, reduced symptoms of depression, and even a possible role in mitigating the effects of mild traumatic brain injuries.

In other words, creatine might be the cheapest, most underrated brain supplement on the planet.

It's not a cure-all. There's still more work to be done, especially when it comes to neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's or Parkinson's. But when it comes to everyday stress, concussion recovery, and mental clarity, the early data is promising.

And there's more. Guanidinoacetic acid (GAA), a precursor to creatine, is being explored as a possible alternative or complementary supplement for increasing brain creatine levels more effectively. Think of it as a way to bypass the bottleneck and deliver more fuel to the system — something worth watching as research develops.

Here's the bottom line: if you're already taking creatine for performance, great — you're ahead of the curve. But if you're not, and you're an athlete dealing with long training days, poor sleep, lingering head knocks, or just the mental grind of life and sport, it's time to start viewing creatine as more than a gym supplement.

It's a neuroprotective tool. Same scoop. Bigger benefits.

