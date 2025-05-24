Creatine: The Most Trusted Supplement for Strength, Endurance, and Brain Power
Creatine is the most researched supplement on the planet. It’s used by both men and women to boost athletic performance and support strength training. In my podcast with Dr. Hunter Waldman, we discuss that regular creatine use can lead to noticeable improvements in strength and overall performance. As we discuss, someone using creatine consistently for 30 days to 6–8 weeks could see a 10% increase in their one-rep max for lifts like the bench press or back squat. That means if you currently bench 200 pounds, creatine might help you push that up to 220.
I started taking creatine as a 14-year-old football player back in the early '90s and might be the longest continuous creatine user on the planet. But its benefits go far beyond just getting stronger. Creatine also helps reduce fatigue during high-intensity training - sprints, heavy lifts, and explosive work - by improving the body’s ability to handle stress. This allows athletes to train harder and longer. One of the biggest reasons I’ve stuck with creatine for decades is because it works and it’s safe. It helped me perform at a high level in both college and the NFL.
In recent years, studies have found that creatine isn’t just a performance aid, it can also support brain health. Research on creatine monohydrate suggests it helps improve cognitive function and may even provide some neuroprotection. In short, creatine supports both your body and your mind.
On a cellular level, creatine plays a critical role in increasing mitochondrial function by boosting ATP (adenosine triphosphate) production. ATP is your body’s primary energy source for short, high-intensity efforts. When you train, your body burns through ATP fast, creatine helps replenish it more efficiently. This boost in energy output lets your muscles work harder for longer. Over time, the increase in ATP can lead to the production of more mitochondria, the powerhouses of your cells. More mitochondria mean more energy, faster recovery, and better endurance.
Some people choose to start with a "loading phase," taking up to 20 grams of creatine per day to saturate their muscles more quickly. While this approach can work, taking too much at once can lead to stomach discomfort. Fermented creatine is an option for those wanting higher doses, but current research shows creatine monohydrate remains just as effective as the newer versions, without major differences in results or side effects.
Bottom line: creatine monohydrate is one of the most effective and reliable supplements out there. It boosts strength, improves endurance, enhances cognitive function, and comes with few, if any side effects. Whether you're chasing gains in the gym or looking to sharpen your focus, creatine delivers.