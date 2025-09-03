Daily Eggs Lower Bad Cholesterol? Shocking New Study Says Yes—And Explains Why
The Longstanding Egg Debate
For decades, eggs have been a breakfast staple wrapped in controversy, demonized for their cholesterol content and assumed connection to heart disease.
But eggs have been a part of breakfast since breakfast started calling itself breakfast. And that has been a long time.
Doctors and public health campaigns often urged people to limit intake or ditch the yolks entirely. But recent research is cracking that narrative wide open and forcing a reconsideration of one of nature's most nutrient-dense foods.
A 2025 meta-analysis evaluated the body of evidence linking eggs to cardiovascular risk. The conclusion was simple - there was no convincing evidence that eating eggs increases the risk of heart disease.
A Closer Look: The "Eggsperiment"
To get more precise answers, researchers designed a controlled trial with 61 healthy adults. Each participant rotated through three distinct five-week diets:
- Control: High cholesterol (600 mg/day), high saturated fat (12% of calories), one egg per week.
- Egg Diet: Same high cholesterol (600 mg/day), two eggs daily, but low saturated fat (6%).
- Egg-Free: Low cholesterol (300 mg/day), no eggs, but high saturated fat (12%).
Participants on the egg diet actually saw a decrease of about 5 mg/dL in LDL cholesterol compared to the Control group. Meanwhile, on the other side of the island, those on the egg-free diet experienced rising LDL levels with each additional gram of saturated fat consumed.
Not All Sunny-Side Up
While the Egg Diet improved LDL cholesterol overall, it also increased the proportion of small, dense LDL particles—a type more strongly associated with cardiovascular disease. In addition, researchers observed a slight reduction in one subtype of HDL ("good" cholesterol) that is linked to heart protection. In other words, eggs may be beneficial in specific contexts but aren't a blank check.
Saturated Fat: The Real Culprit
The broader lesson from this study is that saturated fat, not dietary cholesterol, appears to be the primary driver of harmful cholesterol levels. Eggs—packed with protein, vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats—can absolutely fit into a heart-smart diet when eaten in moderation, especially alongside lower saturated fat intake.
Final Verdict: Eggs Were Framed
The bottom line is clear: Eggs are not the villains they were once made out to be.
Once feared, they're now recognized as a nutrient-dense powerhouse, offering protein, vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats. Enjoy them daily as part of a balanced diet—they're affordable, versatile, satisfying, and no longer deserve their tarnished reputation.
Recommended Articles
John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn. Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/powerathlete Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@PowerathletehqFollow johnwelbourn