Doctor Reveals the Best Carnivore Diet Strategy for Brain Health, Weight Loss & Energy
In this podcast episode, I sat down with Dr. Shawn Baker, orthopedic surgeon, world-record-holding athlete, and leading advocate for animal-based nutrition, to explore the real-world applications of the carnivore diet, especially how macronutrient ratios can be strategically adjusted based on individual health goals.
Dr. Shawn emphasizes the carnivore diet is not a one-size-fits-all solution.
Instead, it's a flexible nutritional framework centered on whole, nutrient-dense animal foods, with room for customization based on specific needs—ranging from neurological health to metabolic function.
High-Fat Carnivore for Neurological and Mental Health Conditions
For individuals managing central nervous system disorders, such as multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, early-stage dementia, or mental health challenges like depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder, Dr. Shawn often recommends a high-fat version of the carnivore diet.
This approach closely resembles a ketogenic diet, where fat serves as the body's primary source of energy.
Ketones, produced during fat metabolism, provide a more stable and efficient energy source for the brain, which may help reduce inflammation, stabilize mood, and improve cognitive function. Fat sources such as beef, eggs, fatty fish, and, if tolerated, full-fat dairy products are emphasized for their brain-supportive properties while keeping carbohydrate intake near zero.
Higher-Protein Carnivore for Metabolic Health and Fat Loss
On the other hand, individuals focused on metabolic health, including goals such as weight loss, improved insulin sensitivity, or managing pre-diabetes, may benefit more from a higher-protein variation of the carnivore diet.
This doesn't mean going low-fat, but instead shifting the ratio slightly to prioritize leaner meats and higher protein intake. This can boost satiety, support lean muscle retention, and optimize metabolic function, all while keeping the body in a fat-burning state due to minimal carbohydrate intake.
Flexibility Within a Meat-Based Framework
A key insight from Dr. Shawn is the built-in flexibility of the carnivore diet. It's not rigid dogma, it's a toolkit that can be adapted for everything from managing chronic illnesses to achieving athletic performance or body composition goals.
By challenging conventional nutritional wisdom and encouraging a targeted, simplified approach, Dr. Shawn invites us to reimagine what optimal health might look like.
