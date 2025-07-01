Everyday Athlete On SI

Elemental Strength: Why Magnesium Should Be in Every Athlete’s Stack

When it comes to performance nutrition, the focus is usually on protein, creatine, and pre-workouts. But there’s one essential mineral often overlooked: magnesium. Crucial for muscle function, recovery, and metabolism, magnesium could be your most underrated training ally.

Hunter Waldman

Created with AI

What Is Magnesium – and Why Should You Care?

Magnesium is involved in over 300 enzymatic reactions in the body. It supports muscle contraction, nerve signaling, ATP (energy) production, hydration, and even DNA synthesis. Most of it is stored in your bones and muscles – exactly where athletic performance happens.

Despite its critical role, studies show nearly 50% of people are deficient, and athletes are especially vulnerable. Hard training, heavy sweating, and diets low in whole foods deplete magnesium fast.

The Muscle and Performance Link

If you’re cramping mid-WOD or waking up with twitchy calves, magnesium could be your missing link. Here’s what it does:

Regulates muscle contraction and relaxation, reducing the risk of cramps and spasms.

Balances calcium inside muscle cells, preventing excessive tension.

Supports ATP production, powering every sprint, lift, and rep.

Low magnesium? That’s like trying to deadlift with one hand tied behind your back.

Recovery, Sleep & Stress

Magnesium may not be flashy, but it’s a quiet MVP when it comes to recovery and stress resilience:

Reduces post-workout soreness and blunts cortisol levels.

Improves HRV and parasympathetic tone, crucial for deep sleep and nervous system recovery.

Enhances endurance and aerobic capacity, particularly in those who are deficient.

When your body can shift into rest-and-repair mode efficiently, you train harder, bounce back faster, and feel better doing it.

Beyond the Gym: Metabolic & Longevity Support

Magnesium isn’t just for the gym rats. It plays a critical role in metabolic health and long-term performance:

Improves insulin sensitivity and blood glucose control.

Supports cardiovascular health by regulating blood pressure and vascular tone.

Reduces systemic inflammation, especially in athletes with high training loads or poor diets.

For athletes aiming to optimize health over the long haul, magnesium is a non-negotiable.

Are You Deficient?

You might be if:

You cramp easily

You feel wired but tired at night

You wake up unrested or with muscle soreness

You struggle to hit deep sleep or track low HRV scores

Most magnesium is stored in tissues—not blood—so typical blood tests don’t always catch it. RBC magnesium or symptom tracking may provide better insights.

Top Food Sources

You’ll find magnesium in:

Leafy greens (spinach, kale)

Pumpkin seeds, almonds, cashews

Whole grains (quinoa, brown rice)

Dark chocolate (yes, really)

Still, even solid diets often fall short—especially when training volume is high. That’s where supplements come in.

Choosing the Right Form

Different forms of magnesium target different needs:

For Sleep & Cognitive Recovery:

Glycinate – Highly bioavailable and calming

Threonate – Crosses the blood-brain barrier, supports cognitive health

For Muscle Health & Recovery:

Malate – Linked to muscle recovery and soreness reduction

Chloride & Sulfate – May help with cramping or twitching, especially under high stress or caffeine intake

To Avoid:

Oxide – Poorly absorbed, mostly a laxative

Aim for 200–400 mg per day, depending on diet, stress, and training volume. Always take with food, ideally one that includes healthy fat to aid absorption.

Final Rep: Magnesium as a Performance Multiplier

Magnesium may not come in flashy packaging, but it deserves a front-row seat in your stack. It won’t replace creatine or protein—but it’ll help them do their job better.

For the Everyday Athlete grinding daily, trying to balance strength, stress, and sleep—magnesium might just be the elemental edge you didn’t know you were missing.

Published |Modified
Hunter Waldman
HUNTER WALDMAN

Hunter Waldman is a professor and an active sports nutrition researcher. He holds a doctorate in Exercise Physiology and he is the Director of the Exercise Biochemistry Laboratory at the University of North Alabama. His research interests center around exercise and nutrition interventions to modify various aspects of metabolic health (e.g., inflammation, oxidative stress, metabolic flexibility, etc.), cognition, and performance in various populations (e.g., tactical populations, females, and clinical). He is actively involved in the National Strength and Conditioning Association, American College of Sports Medicine, Power Athlete, and is a former sweat scientist for the Gatorade Sports Science Institute. Outside of academia, Hunter actively trains in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and enjoys all things outdoors with his wife, daughter, and their two miniature Schnauzers.

Home/Nutrition