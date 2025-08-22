Fasting Insulin: The Hidden Diabetes Warning Sign Your Doctor Isn’t Checking

Diabetes affects 1 in 6 people in the U.S. Diabetes can increase one’s risk for heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, decreased immunity, depression, etc. It can also decrease life expectancy. The most common type of diabetes is Type 2 diabetes, where the body cannot produce or respond to insulin optimally, leading to high glucose levels. By the time your glucose reads high, it’s often too late, or requires drastic measures to reverse

Why Fasting Insulin Beats Traditional Diabetes Screenings

Did you know that fasting insulin can be a predictor of diabetes 10-15 years before it can be diagnosed? Surprisingly, most medical providers don’t know this either. Currently, the standard screening is a fasting glucose test. If that’s above 100, an HbA1c (a three-month average of blood sugar) is ordered. This standard may give you only a 3-year heads-up that diabetes is around the corner, but insulin resistance has already taken root.

Insulin resistance is when your cells stop responding to insulin. Normally, insulin is released in response to glucose levels going up, and insulin tells the cells to move glucose into them to use for energy. When the cells stop responding to insulin and stop letting glucose in, our body will make more insulin in response. This leads to weight gain, fatigue, and, eventually elevated glucose and diabetes.

Why Insulin Resistance Matters More Than You Think

So what’s the big deal with insulin resistance? Insulin resistance is the driving force for diabetes…and much more…

Hypertension

Obesity

Metabolic dysfunction

Hepatic steatosis (fatty liver)

Abnormal cholesterol levels

Increased risk of cardiovascular disease and/or stroke

Poor energy

The Insurance Problem: Getting Your Fasting Insulin Test

Now knowing this, would you rather have a 10-15 year warning that changes need to be made, or a 3 year warning? It’s obvious that having more time to make changes and prevent harm is the better path…so just ask for a fasting insulin at your next visit or with your annual labs, right? Well, that’s where it gets a bit challenging. Most insurances will not cover a fasting insulin as a preventative lab test. Do not fret, there are some work arounds. If cost isn’t a concern, you can simply pay out of pocket. The goal for fasting insulin is less than 10 mIU/L (some conventional normals will say less than 25 mIU/L)

How to approach getting fasting insulin checked:

Cash prices on platforms like Rupa, can range from $15 to $50.

Commercial labs offer cash prices around $25-$100.

Your provider may also be able to share the cash price through their lab. Contact your insurance carrier to see what the criteria for covering fasting insulin are, most codes unfortunately will be associated with diabetes or elevated glucose, which we are trying to get ahead of.

Potential script to refer to when asking to get fasting insulin checked

"I understand that insulin resistance can develop 10–15 years before glucose levels rise. I’d like to check my fasting insulin as part of a more comprehensive look at my metabolic health so I can focus on prevention and long-term wellness."

“Research shows fasting insulin can reveal problems a decade before glucose changes. I want to be proactive, so I’d like this test included to better assess my metabolic health and prevent chronic disease.”

The Simple Cholesterol Ratio That Reveals Insulin Resistance

If your provider will not order it or if you want to only have labs done that insurance will cover, there is a surrogate marker that has been shown to correlate with insulin resistance. Your cholesterol panel will have a level of HDL (high density lipoprotein) and triglycerides. Divide your triglyceride level by your HDL level. The goal is less than 1.5. If your ratio is high, you’re at an increased risk of heart attack.

What Your Numbers Mean

Fasting insulin:

Conventional normal is typically less than 25 mIU/L

Optimal range is 2-5 mIU/L - sign of good metabolic health

10 mIU/L is concerning for decreased metabolic health

15 mIU/L is significantly elevated and sign of poor metabolic health

Triglyceride to HDL Ratio:

Ratio of 3 or higher is concerning for insulin resistance

Lower is better, but aim for a ratio of 1–1.5 as a sign of good metabolic health

5 Actionable Steps to Improve Your Insulin Sensitivity

If your fasting insulin is >10 mIU/L or your triglyceride to HDL ratio is > 1.5, then it’s time to review your exercise, sleep, nutrition, environment and stress management. Here are some ways to start improving or preventing insulin resistance:

Add 5-10 minute walks after meals

Avoid excessive intake of processed foods

Avoid excessive intake of sugary beverages

Avoid excessive intake of alcohol

Increase your intake of whole/natural foods

When To Seek Professional Help

If you’ve calculated your triglyceride to HDL ratio to be >3, or you have a fasting insulin greater than 10 mIU/L and you’re doing everything “right”, it’s time to seek out some help. Review of your nutrition, exercise, sleep, stress management and environment is needed. Most conventional medicine offices are not set up to address these factors. Have a conversation with your health care provider about ways to optimize your lifestyle to improve your fasting insulin and/or triglyceride to HDL ratio.



Red flags from providers or health coaches to avoid:

Your labs are “normal” so you’re fine and not willing to help you optimize your results

Just eat less and move more, without further instruction

No willingness to collaborate with you on your health and lifestyle

Takeaways

Fasting insulin is a powerful tool that can show abnormal 10-15 years before fasting glucose.

Triglyceride to HDL ratio is a good surrogate in the absence of fasting insulin.

Insulin resistance can be reversed by optimizing your nutrition, exercise, sleep, and stress management.

A good provider will dig deeper and work with you to optimize your health.

