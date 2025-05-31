Everyday Athlete On SI

From Muscles to Memory: Creatine’s Role in Alzheimer’s Research

Creatine is breaking out of the gym and stepping into clinical neuroscience. With early research pointing to cognitive benefits in Alzheimer’s patients, its potential is impossible to ignore. Stay ahead of the curve on this evolving brain health breakthrough.

John Welbourn

Creatine proving that it is much more than just a muscle builder.
Creatine proving that it is much more than just a muscle builder. / Image created using AI

In weight rooms across the country, creatine monohydrate has long been a staple supplement for athletes looking to boost strength and power. But a new pilot study suggests this familiar performance enhancer might have a powerful secondary effect – a potential therapeutic tool in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.

A research team from the University of Kansas Medical Center recently published findings from the CABA (Creatine to Augment Bioenergetics in Alzheimer's) trial, a study that tested whether creatine supplementation could improve brain function in patients diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. The results were positive; creatine appeared not only safe but also linked to increased brain energy levels and cognitive improvements.

From Muscle Fuel to Brain Booster

Creatine is known in the sports world for its role in increasing muscular strength, especially during short bursts of effort where ATP is prioritized. The brain, like muscles, is a high-energy organ and uses the same bioenergetic pathway fuels your memory.

Alzheimer’s is described as a disease of plaques and tangles, but at its core it is a metabolic disorder – one where the brain struggles to produce and use energy efficiently. Creatine known for increasing ATP could support the brain’s energy cycle, just like in the muscles.

Researchers engaged 20 individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and gave them 20 grams of creatine per day for eight weeks. 20 grams is on the high side in my experience but well within the bounds of what I have taken. 19 of the 20 participants stuck with the program for the 8 weeks which I found interesting as compliance rates for these studies is usually much lower.

What Changed?

The study tracked several key outcomes: blood levels of creatine, brain creatine concentration and cognitive function using standardized tests. After 8 weeks, brain creatine levels increased by 11% – a significant boost that suggests creatine crossed the blood-brain barrier. Participants showed improvements in problem-solving, memory and oral reading recognition.

These gains were small but meaningful, especially given Alzheimer’s progressive nature. The major positive was there were no serious side effects, just some slight cramping and digestive discomfort. All symptoms I have experienced when trying to load creatine too aggressively in my youth. I am not sure if I have said this publically, but I am perhaps the longest continuous creatine user on the planet - I started taking creatine monohydrate in 1992 after my coach, who happened to own a health food store, gave us an endless amount of samples. I have taken between 10-20 grams a day for over 30 years with only positives from my creatine supplementation.

A New Player in the Alzheimer's Field?

It’s important to keep perspective as this study was done without a placebo group. Without a placebo group the researchers can’t definitively say that creatine caused the improvements. Nevertheless, the data on increased brain creatine offers evidence that the supplement was doing something.

“This is the first clinical trial to show that creatine supplementation is feasible and may support brain energy metabolism in people with Alzheimer’s,”

Athlete Angles

This breakthrough supports what many strength coaches and athletes have long said, creatine is more than just a muscle supplement. With emerging research connecting creatine to improved brain health, mood regulation, and now neurodegenerative disease intervention, creatine firmly plants itself as a keystone in performance and longevity strategies.

Second, the study poses a interesting question – could creatine be important for aging athletes or those with a history of cognitive decline?

Looking Ahead

With Alzheimer’s diagnoses projected to triple in the coming decades, the hunt for accessible, affordable treatments is paramount. Creatine, a widely available and cost-effective supplement could be a valuable tool in the fight against aging.

While a much larger study needs to be done, the CABA trial has kicked the door open on creatine’s use for treating Alzheimer’s and helping us keep bigger biceps as we age.

Published |Modified
John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn

Home/Nutrition