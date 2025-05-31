From Muscles to Memory: Creatine’s Role in Alzheimer’s Research
In weight rooms across the country, creatine monohydrate has long been a staple supplement for athletes looking to boost strength and power. But a new pilot study suggests this familiar performance enhancer might have a powerful secondary effect – a potential therapeutic tool in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.
A research team from the University of Kansas Medical Center recently published findings from the CABA (Creatine to Augment Bioenergetics in Alzheimer's) trial, a study that tested whether creatine supplementation could improve brain function in patients diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. The results were positive; creatine appeared not only safe but also linked to increased brain energy levels and cognitive improvements.
From Muscle Fuel to Brain Booster
Creatine is known in the sports world for its role in increasing muscular strength, especially during short bursts of effort where ATP is prioritized. The brain, like muscles, is a high-energy organ and uses the same bioenergetic pathway fuels your memory.
Alzheimer’s is described as a disease of plaques and tangles, but at its core it is a metabolic disorder – one where the brain struggles to produce and use energy efficiently. Creatine known for increasing ATP could support the brain’s energy cycle, just like in the muscles.
Researchers engaged 20 individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and gave them 20 grams of creatine per day for eight weeks. 20 grams is on the high side in my experience but well within the bounds of what I have taken. 19 of the 20 participants stuck with the program for the 8 weeks which I found interesting as compliance rates for these studies is usually much lower.
What Changed?
The study tracked several key outcomes: blood levels of creatine, brain creatine concentration and cognitive function using standardized tests. After 8 weeks, brain creatine levels increased by 11% – a significant boost that suggests creatine crossed the blood-brain barrier. Participants showed improvements in problem-solving, memory and oral reading recognition.
These gains were small but meaningful, especially given Alzheimer’s progressive nature. The major positive was there were no serious side effects, just some slight cramping and digestive discomfort. All symptoms I have experienced when trying to load creatine too aggressively in my youth. I am not sure if I have said this publically, but I am perhaps the longest continuous creatine user on the planet - I started taking creatine monohydrate in 1992 after my coach, who happened to own a health food store, gave us an endless amount of samples. I have taken between 10-20 grams a day for over 30 years with only positives from my creatine supplementation.
A New Player in the Alzheimer's Field?
It’s important to keep perspective as this study was done without a placebo group. Without a placebo group the researchers can’t definitively say that creatine caused the improvements. Nevertheless, the data on increased brain creatine offers evidence that the supplement was doing something.
“This is the first clinical trial to show that creatine supplementation is feasible and may support brain energy metabolism in people with Alzheimer’s,”
Athlete Angles
This breakthrough supports what many strength coaches and athletes have long said, creatine is more than just a muscle supplement. With emerging research connecting creatine to improved brain health, mood regulation, and now neurodegenerative disease intervention, creatine firmly plants itself as a keystone in performance and longevity strategies.
Second, the study poses a interesting question – could creatine be important for aging athletes or those with a history of cognitive decline?
Looking Ahead
With Alzheimer’s diagnoses projected to triple in the coming decades, the hunt for accessible, affordable treatments is paramount. Creatine, a widely available and cost-effective supplement could be a valuable tool in the fight against aging.
While a much larger study needs to be done, the CABA trial has kicked the door open on creatine’s use for treating Alzheimer’s and helping us keep bigger biceps as we age.