New Study Reveals Unlimited Muscle Growth from High-Protein Post-Workout Meals

Unlock the real science behind protein intake and post-workout recovery. The 25-gram rule is outdated, and the latest research proves it. Don’t leave muscle gains on the table because of old-school advice.

John Welbourn

For decades, experts in the nutrition space told athletes to stick to 20 to 25 grams of protein after training. The prevailing myth was that the body couldn’t digest or use more than that, anything extra would simply be oxidized and wasted. That idea, repeated endlessly, shaped everything from how strength athletes build their meals to how protein shakes are formulated. But a new study out of Maastricht University just confirmed what bodybuilders and strength athletes have known all along.

Published in Cell Reports Medicine, Trommelen et al. report that the anabolic response to protein ingestion during post-exercise recovery has no upper limit, neither in magnitude nor in duration. In simple terms: the body can keep absorbing, utilizing, and incorporating amino acids into muscle tissue well beyond the so-called 25-gram threshold.

Using a more sophisticated method, researchers tracked what happened when trained men consumed either 0g (placebo), 25g, or 100g of intrinsically labeled milk protein after a bout of resistance training. They followed the metabolic fate of those amino acids over a full 12-hour window, much longer than the typical 4–6 hours studied previously.

The results are clear. Ingesting 100 grams of protein didn’t lead to wasted nutrients or a spike in amino acid oxidation. Instead, the higher protein dose triggered a greater and longer-lasting anabolic response across the board. Whole-body net protein balance, muscle protein synthesis, and plasma protein synthesis rates were all elevated, without a corresponding increase in protein breakdown or oxidation.

More importantly, muscle continued incorporating protein-derived amino acids right through the 12-hour mark. This proves that the so-called "muscle full" effect, the idea that muscle protein synthesis maxes out a few hours after eating, has no physiological ceiling. It is a fluid, dynamic process driven by ongoing amino acid availability. A bigger bolus of protein simply extends the synthesis window.

Some might dismiss this as lab-only science, but the real-world implications are undeniable. This data dismantles the long-standing recommendation to evenly distribute protein across 3–5 meals of 25 grams each. Athletes can eat larger protein meals less frequently and still optimize recovery and maintain or build muscle mass. Intermittent fasting does not diminish results. Eating bigger meals does not require cutting off at 3–4 ounces of chicken or steak. Larger servings mean prolonged digestion and sustained amino acid release.

The study also shuts down the idea that excess protein is wasted through oxidation. While oxidation did increase slightly with the 100g dose, it remained negligible compared to the muscle-building activity. The body is not torching that extra protein, it’s putting it to work.

Despite the extended anabolic effect, muscle signaling pathways like mTOR returned to baseline within a few hours. This disconnect between molecular signals and actual protein synthesis confirms that molecular snapshots do not always reflect tissue-level processes. Even when molecular signals fade, the muscle continues growing, as long as the raw materials are there.

Athletes should keep an eye on much protein they can comfortably consume in one sitting. Digestive comfort, daily intake, and individual needs all matter. However, asking a 300-pound Power 5 lineman to eat 12 meals a day with 25 grams of protein per meal is a logistical and nutritional nightmare. That’s why bigger athletes routinely consume large amounts of protein per meal, and continue getting bigger and stronger despite the old myths.

The body is far more adaptable, and efficient, than old nutrition dogma allowed. It can handle large protein loads, sustain anabolic activity for extended periods, and do so with minimal waste.

The next time someone repeats the 25-gram protein myth, the data is now available to kick it to the curb. The latest science is clear for athletes in the recovery window, there is no ceiling.

And if you are looking for a good steak brine recipe check out this one I use often - Power Athlete Dry Steak Brine.

