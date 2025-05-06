Not All Carbs Are Created Equal: How to Choose the Right Carb Source for Training and Recovery
If you train hard, carbs aren’t a reward. They’re a tool. And like any tool, how you use them matters.
Not all carbs hit the same. Some burn quick, others last longer. Some sit in your gut like a brick. Others hit your bloodstream before you’ve even racked the bar. The trick isn’t about “good” or “bad” carbs. It’s about picking the right source for the right moment.
Fast Carbs: For When You’re in the Fire
If you’re deep into a hard session or trying to recover fast, you want something that digests quickly. That means powders like dextrose, maltodextrin, or highly branched cyclic dextrin (HBCD). These carbs get into your system fast, spike insulin, and shuttle nutrients where they need to go.
HBCD is the quiet assassin here. It clears your gut fast, doesn’t mess with your stomach, and delivers a steady stream of energy without the sugar rollercoaster. It’s built for long sessions, high reps, or second efforts. Think of it like the gas pump that doesn’t splash on your shoes.
Slow Carbs: For the Long Game
Now if you’re not about to train, you don’t need rocket fuel. You need something that burns clean and slow. Oats, sweet potatoes, or even newer slow-digesting options like palatinose fit the bill. These carbs give you steady energy without the blood sugar swing.
Eat them before training and they’ll keep you running without the crash. Eat them on off days and they’ll help you stay sharp without creeping into fat-storing territory.
What About Fruit?
Fruit’s fine. It gives you some quick energy, but most of the sugar is fructose. That goes to the liver, not the muscle. So it doesn’t help much with muscle glycogen, especially after training. Still, a banana or applesauce packet before a session? No complaints there.
Drink or Eat? Depends on the Goal.
If you’re mid-session or need to refuel quick, drinking your carbs is smart. Liquid carbs don’t need to be broken down. They hit fast and don’t clog up your stomach. You’re not trying to grind out squats while digesting a rice bowl.
Final Take
Training low-volume or cutting weight? Whole food carbs are probably enough. But if you’re chasing performance, putting in work, or running double sessions, it’s time to think like a pro and fuel like one.
Use this as your playbook:
- Pre-training: Low-fiber, moderate GI carbs
- Intra-training: HBCD or a light carb blend
- Post-training: Fast carbs like dextrose or rice-based options
- Off days: Stick to slower carbs like oats or sweet potato
Carbs don’t make or break your plan. Using the wrong ones at the wrong time does. If you want more information on performance nutrition you learn more at Power Athlete.