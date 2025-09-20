Probiotic Athlete Playbook: How to Use the MIcrobiome for Strength & Muscle

1. Look for Targeted Probiotic Supplements

L. johnsonii : Sometimes listed as Lactobacillus johnsonii La1 (also called LC1 in older research). Found in certain gut & immune health probiotics.

: Sometimes listed as Lactobacillus johnsonii La1 (also called LC1 in older research). Found in certain gut & immune health probiotics. L. reuteri: Look for strains like DSM 17938 or ATCC PTA 6475 — both widely studied and sold in probiotic blends for digestion, oral health, and immunity.

These strains are not always present in everyday yogurt or kombucha, so supplements are the most reliable option.

Tip: Always check the strain name on the label, not just the species. Benefits are strain-specific.

2. Support Them Through Your Diet

Even if you don't get the exact strains from food, you can create a gut environment where these microbes thrive:

Fermented dairy (yogurt, kefir) → can contain or support Lactobacillus species.

(yogurt, kefir) → can contain or support Lactobacillus species. Fermented vegetables (sauerkraut, kimchi, pickles) → provide a variety of Lactobacillus relatives.

(sauerkraut, kimchi, pickles) → provide a variety of Lactobacillus relatives. Sourdough bread → often carries L. reuteri in the starter culture.

→ often carries L. reuteri in the starter culture. Prebiotic-rich foods feed beneficial microbes. Think oats, bananas, garlic, onions, beans, and apples.

3. Timing & Consistency Matter

Take probiotics daily , ideally with food (especially fat-containing meals to improve survival through the stomach).

, ideally with food (especially fat-containing meals to improve survival through the stomach). Benefits build up over weeks to months , not overnight.

, not overnight. Pair probiotics with regular training, sleep, and balanced nutrition — the gut–muscle axis works best in synergy.

4. Watch for Added Benefits

Beyond muscle strength, these bacteria are linked to:

Better immune function (L. johnsonii)

(L. johnsonii) Reduced inflammation & cholesterol (L. reuteri)

(L. reuteri) Potential improvements in oral health & bone health (L. reuteri)

Things to Keep in Mind

If you're considering supplementation for training, check for third-party tested probiotics (e.g., NSF Certified for Sport) to avoid contamination issues. Strain matters: not all L. johnsonii or L. reuteri products have the same effects.

Bottom Line

To support muscle and immune health via the gut, supplement with targeted probiotics like Lactobacillus johnsonii (La1) and L. reuteri (DSM 17938 or ATCC PTA 6475). These strains aren't common in food, so check supplement labels carefully. Eat fermented foods and prebiotic-rich plants to help them thrive. Take probiotics daily with meals for best results. Early evidence shows promise, especially when combined with solid training, nutrition, and recovery habits.

Eat fermented foods and fiber to ensure your microbiome has what it needs to be a powerful muscle-building ally. Supplement with targeted strains (L. johnsonii La1, L. reuteri DSM 17938 / ATCC PTA 6475) for more direct benefits. Be consistent — gut health improvements build slowly but can pay off in performance, recovery, and long-term strength.

