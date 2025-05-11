Start with Ingredients, Not Recipes
When making a big change in the kitchen, most people start their week with a stack of recipes and a massive grocery list. But by midweek, excitement fades, work takes over, meals go uneaten, and food gets wasted.
There’s a better way.
Instead of planning around recipes, build your week around ingredients. Choose versatile items that can be mixed and matched across different meals. This way you can recreate that recipe if you want, but you won’t be stuck when life throws off your schedule.
Build a Base of Staples:
Pick a few items from each category
- 1–2 Proteins: Chicken thighs, ground turkey, steaks, tuna or pork chops
- 2–3 Grains or Carbs: Quinoa, brown rice, sweet potatoes, whole grain pasta
- 3–4 Vegetables: Broccoli, carrots, peppers, spinach, zucchini, tomatoes
- 2–3 Sauces or Add-Ons: Tahini, yogurt, vinaigrette, pesto, salsa
With these on hand, you can build stir-fries, bowls, wraps, salads, and pasta dishes with no recipe required.
Here are Some Ideas for Starters:
Steak & Pepper Fajita Bowl with Brown Rice and Salsa
Pasta with Chicken Thighs, Spinach & Pesto
Mediterranean Chicken Wrap with Spinach, Quinoa & Yogurt Sauce
Quinoa Bowl with Ground Turkey, Roasted Veggies & Tahini Drizzle
Batch Cook Smart, Not Excessively
Skip the all-day meal prep marathon. Instead, spend 60–90 minutes in focused prep that gives you flexibility all week.
Start here:
- Roast a Sheet Pan of Vegetables; Pick 2–3 that roast well like carrots, broccoli, sweet or regular potatoes. Roast at 400°F for 25–30 minutes with oil and seasoning.
- Cook grains and starches in bulk. Quinoa, rice, or farro can be stored in the fridge for 4–5 days. Roast or mash potatoes and store them for quick reheating later.
- Prep simple proteins. Grill or bake a few pounds chicken breasts or steaks. Freeze a couple cooked pounds of burgers or meatballs. Hard-boil eggs or pan-sear tofu. Keep seasoning simple with salt and pepper or flavor based on how you’ll use them.
- Chop ahead. Prep hearty vegetables like carrots, cabbage, peppers, radishes, or green beans in advance; these can sit in the fridge for a few days. Combine them with aromatics like garlic and onion for cooking or with fresh vegetables like cucumbers, tomatoes and avocado for salads. Set some chopped bell peppers, broccoli, or carrots aside for easy stir-frys later in the week.
- Double your dinner. This is one of the simplest and most effective things you can do. Make extra of one meal and pack leftovers for lunch. Doubling recipes throughout the week is a low-effort way to stay stocked with healthy, homemade options.
Pro Tip: Use Glass or BPA storage containers to keep your fridge organized and your food fresh.
Use Your Freezer Like a Pro
The freezer is your secret weapon. It extends the shelf life of your hard work, reduces waste, and gives you backup meals on busy days.
Smart Freezer Practices:
- Freeze in Portions: Use silicone trays or freezer bags to store soups, proteins, or grains in single servings.
- Use Airtight Containers: Vacuum seal or tightly wrap cooked or marinated meats, sauces, and meals.
- Label & Date Everything: Use masking tape and a Sharpie to avoid mystery containers.
- Batch Sauces or Base Recipes: Pesto, tomato sauce, broth, soup, chilli, egg bakes, and stir-fry bases can all freeze well for up to a month. Double or even triple recipes and freeze extras for quick meals later.
With a few freezer-ready staples in rotation, you’ll always have a backup meal you trust. No frozen pizza needed (unless you made it!).
Tips to Keep it Manageable
- Pick a consistent prep time: Saturday afternoon, Sunday morning, or Monday evening. Whatever works for you.
- Make a short list: Check what you have, then list what you need based on the week ahead.
- Keep containers clean and ready: Stock up on stackable glass or plastic containers, mason jars, freezer bags, and vacuum-seal bags.
- Prep with your calendar in mind: Busy week? Don’t over-prep. Instead, rely on a combination of a paired down prep week and things you've stored in the past from doubling recipes and saving the extras.
- Find a great, high quality seasoning that you can use on your products. We use Tacticalories' Primal SPG and Carving House.
Final Takeaways
Meal prep should help you feel more in control, not more overwhelmed. By keeping your plan ingredient-driven, embracing small batch cooking, and using your freezer, tupperware and storage wisely, you build a system that supports your life. Simple. Sustainable. Adaptable..