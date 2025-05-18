Everyday Athlete On SI

The Real Scoop on Sodium Bicarbonate: Why This Old School Compound Still Deserves a Spot in Your Stack

Ben Skutnik

Sometimes the best performance boosters come in the most unexpected forms. This athlete skips the hype and dry scoops pure baking soda before a brutal CrossFit workout, leaning into old-school science for new-level intensity. No frills, just function.
Image generated by ChatGPT (DALL·E)

Let’s get this straight: no one’s lining up at GNC asking where the baking soda is. It doesn’t come in mango-rage or blue razz, and it sure as hell isn’t getting sponsored by fitness influencers with ring lights and discount codes.

But if you train hard...real, gut-check, leave-a-piece-of-you-on-the-floor hard then sodium bicarbonate might be the supplement you didn’t know you needed.

Here’s the deal. When you’re deep into high-intensity work (e.g. sprints, repeats, WODs, hard intervals) your muscles get acidic. Not metaphorically. Chemically. Hydrogen ions (H+) build up, pH drops, and you get that familiar burning, can’t-hold-pace, shut-it-down sensation. Most people call it “lactic acid burn,” which isn’t even the real story.

What you’re feeling is your body saying, “I’m done.”

That’s where sodium bicarb comes in. It’s a buffer. It steps in, scoops up those extra hydrogen ions, and keeps your blood chemistry from going full dumpster fire. Translation: you can keep going longer, hold power deeper into the set, and maybe even finish with something in the tank.

Is it flashy? No. Is it effective? Absolutely.

We’re talking real-world impact. Improved time to exhaustion, better repeat sprint performance, and more work done in less time. If your sport rewards those last 30 seconds of effort when everyone else is fading, this could be your edge.

Now, before you start spooning it out like it’s pre-workout, listen up. The effective dose is around 0.2 to 0.3 grams per kilo of body weight. For most people, that’s 15 to 25 grams. Take it 60 to 90 minutes before your session.

But here’s the kicker: it can wreck your stomach if you’re not ready for it. We’re talking bloating, nausea, and the kind of gastrointestinal regret that has you praying to the gym bathroom gods. If that’s a concern, try a multi-day loading protocol or break it into smaller doses throughout the day.

And no, don’t go raiding your pantry. Use pharmaceutical-grade sodium bicarbonate. It’s cheap, clean, and won’t leave you wondering if you just drank pool water.

This isn’t one of those supplements built on hype and hashtags. It’s old school. It’s backed by actual science. And if you’re already doing the work, it’s something that might give you just enough of an edge to tip the scales in your favor.

Sodium bicarb isn’t magic. But if you know how to use it, it sure feels like it.

Ben Skutnik
BEN SKUTNIK

Ben Skutnik is a performance scientist, educator, and coach with a deep-rooted background in human physiology, strength and conditioning, and elite sport. Holding a Ph.D. in Human Performance from Indiana University, Ben has spent over a decade coaching Olympians, national-level weightlifters, and collegiate athletes—while also publishing research on exercise limitations, pulmonary mechanics, and athlete monitoring. His expertise spans academic instruction, program design, and sport science consulting for NCAA programs and military professionals. As a lecturer at the Indiana University School of Medicine and a former sport scientist with Louisville Athletics, Ben brings a unique blend of scientific rigor and real-world coaching experience to every project. Ben specializes in translating complex physiological concepts into clear, actionable insights for active individuals at every level. Certified in strength and conditioning, CrossFit, and sports nutrition, he’s passionate about helping readers train smarter, recover better, and perform at their highest potential. His approach is grounded in evidence—but always shaped by years of hands-on experience.

