The Real Scoop on Sodium Bicarbonate: Why This Old School Compound Still Deserves a Spot in Your Stack
Let’s get this straight: no one’s lining up at GNC asking where the baking soda is. It doesn’t come in mango-rage or blue razz, and it sure as hell isn’t getting sponsored by fitness influencers with ring lights and discount codes.
But if you train hard...real, gut-check, leave-a-piece-of-you-on-the-floor hard then sodium bicarbonate might be the supplement you didn’t know you needed.
Here’s the deal. When you’re deep into high-intensity work (e.g. sprints, repeats, WODs, hard intervals) your muscles get acidic. Not metaphorically. Chemically. Hydrogen ions (H+) build up, pH drops, and you get that familiar burning, can’t-hold-pace, shut-it-down sensation. Most people call it “lactic acid burn,” which isn’t even the real story.
What you’re feeling is your body saying, “I’m done.”
That’s where sodium bicarb comes in. It’s a buffer. It steps in, scoops up those extra hydrogen ions, and keeps your blood chemistry from going full dumpster fire. Translation: you can keep going longer, hold power deeper into the set, and maybe even finish with something in the tank.
Is it flashy? No. Is it effective? Absolutely.
We’re talking real-world impact. Improved time to exhaustion, better repeat sprint performance, and more work done in less time. If your sport rewards those last 30 seconds of effort when everyone else is fading, this could be your edge.
Now, before you start spooning it out like it’s pre-workout, listen up. The effective dose is around 0.2 to 0.3 grams per kilo of body weight. For most people, that’s 15 to 25 grams. Take it 60 to 90 minutes before your session.
But here’s the kicker: it can wreck your stomach if you’re not ready for it. We’re talking bloating, nausea, and the kind of gastrointestinal regret that has you praying to the gym bathroom gods. If that’s a concern, try a multi-day loading protocol or break it into smaller doses throughout the day.
And no, don’t go raiding your pantry. Use pharmaceutical-grade sodium bicarbonate. It’s cheap, clean, and won’t leave you wondering if you just drank pool water.
This isn’t one of those supplements built on hype and hashtags. It’s old school. It’s backed by actual science. And if you’re already doing the work, it’s something that might give you just enough of an edge to tip the scales in your favor.
Sodium bicarb isn’t magic. But if you know how to use it, it sure feels like it.