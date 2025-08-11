Everyday Athlete On SI

The Shocking Truth About Long-Term Fasting: It Might Raise Inflammation, Not Lower It

Think twice before jumping into multi-day fasts. This deep-dive into the science reveals why long-term fasting may do more harm than good. Discover what most influencers won’t tell you.

Hunter Waldman

The review conducted by de Ciutiis et al. provides an in-depth synthesis of the existing literature on long-term fasting (≥48 hours) and its effects on inflammatory biomarkers, including C-reactive protein (CRP), tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α), and interleukin-6 (IL-6). Amidst the growing popularity of prolonged fasting as a health intervention, this review serves as a crucial reality check on its purported anti-inflammatory benefits.

Key Findings

The authors analyzed 14 peer-reviewed human studies using PRISMA-ScR guidelines, revealing a consistent trend: prolonged fasting often induces, rather than reduces, inflammation. Most included studies showed elevated CRP levels during fasting, particularly in overweight individuals. TNF-α and IL-6 also tended to increase in some cases, though findings were more variable.

Inflammation

Interestingly, the review identifies a recurrent pattern in which inflammatory markers spike during fasting but may normalize or decrease after refeeding. This transient inflammatory response could be interpreted as a stress-induced adaptive mechanism. Yet, the variation in protocols—ranging from strict water-only fasting to modified regimens with minimal caloric intake—makes cross-study comparisons challenging. The authors rightly highlight the differences in participant profiles, fasting durations, and study designs as limitations.

Evolution and Fasting

What sets this review apart is its attention to physiological and evolutionary context. The authors discuss how modern inflammatory responses to fasting may reflect an evolutionary mismatch, where ancestral humans adapted to fasting with minimal inflammatory burden.

Conclusions

This review presents a comprehensive evaluation of the impact of prolonged fasting on inflammation. It challenges popular claims with a science-first approach, highlighting the need for more investigation before endorsing fasting as an anti-inflammatory strategy.

Its greatest strengths lie in the clear identification of current research gaps.

Hunter Waldman
HUNTER WALDMAN

Hunter Waldman is a professor and an active sports nutrition researcher. He holds a doctorate in Exercise Physiology and he is the Director of the Exercise Biochemistry Laboratory at the University of North Alabama. His research interests center around exercise and nutrition interventions to modify various aspects of metabolic health (e.g., inflammation, oxidative stress, metabolic flexibility, etc.), cognition, and performance in various populations (e.g., tactical populations, females, and clinical). He is actively involved in the National Strength and Conditioning Association, American College of Sports Medicine, Power Athlete, and is a former sweat scientist for the Gatorade Sports Science Institute. Outside of academia, Hunter actively trains in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and enjoys all things outdoors with his wife, daughter, and their two miniature Schnauzers.

