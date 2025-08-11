The Shocking Truth About Long-Term Fasting: It Might Raise Inflammation, Not Lower It
Effects of Long Term Fasting
The review conducted by de Ciutiis et al. provides an in-depth synthesis of the existing literature on long-term fasting (≥48 hours) and its effects on inflammatory biomarkers, including C-reactive protein (CRP), tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α), and interleukin-6 (IL-6). Amidst the growing popularity of prolonged fasting as a health intervention, this review serves as a crucial reality check on its purported anti-inflammatory benefits.
Key Findings
The authors analyzed 14 peer-reviewed human studies using PRISMA-ScR guidelines, revealing a consistent trend: prolonged fasting often induces, rather than reduces, inflammation. Most included studies showed elevated CRP levels during fasting, particularly in overweight individuals. TNF-α and IL-6 also tended to increase in some cases, though findings were more variable.
Inflammation
Interestingly, the review identifies a recurrent pattern in which inflammatory markers spike during fasting but may normalize or decrease after refeeding. This transient inflammatory response could be interpreted as a stress-induced adaptive mechanism. Yet, the variation in protocols—ranging from strict water-only fasting to modified regimens with minimal caloric intake—makes cross-study comparisons challenging. The authors rightly highlight the differences in participant profiles, fasting durations, and study designs as limitations.
Evolution and Fasting
What sets this review apart is its attention to physiological and evolutionary context. The authors discuss how modern inflammatory responses to fasting may reflect an evolutionary mismatch, where ancestral humans adapted to fasting with minimal inflammatory burden.
Conclusions
This review presents a comprehensive evaluation of the impact of prolonged fasting on inflammation. It challenges popular claims with a science-first approach, highlighting the need for more investigation before endorsing fasting as an anti-inflammatory strategy.
Its greatest strengths lie in the clear identification of current research gaps.