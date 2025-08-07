The Shocking Truth About Protein Intake for Aging Athletes—Why 0.8g/kg Isn't Enough
How Much Protein Do We Need?
When it comes to nutrition, few guidelines are as universally recognized, or as outdated, as the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein. For decades, the RDA of 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day has been regarded as the standard. But for aging adults, particularly those who are active, that recommendation may fall short of supporting optimal health and performance.
A new study published in the Journal of Nutrition, examines this issue closely. Researchers examined the impact of varying protein intake levels on muscle and whole-body protein balance in older adults (~60 years old) following a two-meal-per-day eating pattern – a typical dietary pattern among aging populations. Participants were randomly assigned to one of three protein intake groups:
- 0.8 g/kg/day (RDA)
- 1.1 g/kg/day (typical U.S. intake)
- 1.5 g/kg/day (nearly double the RDA)
The Results Are In
The results are striking, but not entirely surprising. Those consuming 1.5 g/kg/day had a significantly higher net whole-body protein balance than those in the lower intake groups. Interestingly, there was no significant difference between the 0.8 and 1.1 g/kg/day groups, suggesting that even habitual U.S. intake levels may not be enough to support optimal protein status in aging adults.
Let me point out that a positive whole-body protein balance doesn't automatically mean more muscle growth. This study found no boost in muscle protein synthesis with higher protein intake. But that doesn't discount the importance of whole-body balance. Protein isn't just about muscles – it supports immune function, organ health, enzyme production, and cellular repair. In older adults, where metabolic efficiency is reduced and recovery is slower, maintaining a net anabolic state becomes even more critical.
So, what does this mean for the everyday athlete?
If you're training, recovering, and looking to preserve as much muscle as possible as you age, aiming for around 1.5 g/kg/day may better support your physiological needs, especially if you're following a time-restricted or two-meal-per-day eating pattern. That's about 105g of protein per day for someone weighing 70 kg (154 lbs). Split across two high-protein meals, that's roughly 50g per meal, not as tricky as it sounds with strategic food choices or supplementation.
The Bottom Line
The amount of protein recommended by the RDA is the bare minimum to avoid deficiency, not the target for optimal performance, especially for aging individuals who want to remain active, strong, and resilient. It's time we move the conversation from adequacy to optimization, and for many, that starts with rethinking how much protein is enough.