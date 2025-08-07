Everyday Athlete On SI

The Shocking Truth About Protein Intake for Aging Athletes—Why 0.8g/kg Isn't Enough

Don’t let outdated protein guidelines hold back your performance. If you're over 50 and training hard, it's time to level up your nutrition strategy. Prioritize protein, protect your muscle, and thrive with age.

John Durrett

Discover Why More Protein Is Needed For Strength and Recovery As You Age / Created with AI

How Much Protein Do We Need?

When it comes to nutrition, few guidelines are as universally recognized, or as outdated, as the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein. For decades, the RDA of 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day has been regarded as the standard. But for aging adults, particularly those who are active, that recommendation may fall short of supporting optimal health and performance.

A new study published in the Journal of Nutrition, examines this issue closely. Researchers examined the impact of varying protein intake levels on muscle and whole-body protein balance in older adults (~60 years old) following a two-meal-per-day eating pattern – a typical dietary pattern among aging populations. Participants were randomly assigned to one of three protein intake groups:

  • 0.8 g/kg/day (RDA)
  • 1.1 g/kg/day (typical U.S. intake)
  • 1.5 g/kg/day (nearly double the RDA)

The Results Are In

The results are striking, but not entirely surprising. Those consuming 1.5 g/kg/day had a significantly higher net whole-body protein balance than those in the lower intake groups. Interestingly, there was no significant difference between the 0.8 and 1.1 g/kg/day groups, suggesting that even habitual U.S. intake levels may not be enough to support optimal protein status in aging adults.

Let me point out that a positive whole-body protein balance doesn't automatically mean more muscle growth. This study found no boost in muscle protein synthesis with higher protein intake. But that doesn't discount the importance of whole-body balance. Protein isn't just about muscles – it supports immune function, organ health, enzyme production, and cellular repair. In older adults, where metabolic efficiency is reduced and recovery is slower, maintaining a net anabolic state becomes even more critical.

So, what does this mean for the everyday athlete?

If you're training, recovering, and looking to preserve as much muscle as possible as you age, aiming for around 1.5 g/kg/day may better support your physiological needs, especially if you're following a time-restricted or two-meal-per-day eating pattern. That's about 105g of protein per day for someone weighing 70 kg (154 lbs). Split across two high-protein meals, that's roughly 50g per meal, not as tricky as it sounds with strategic food choices or supplementation.

The Bottom Line

The amount of protein recommended by the RDA is the bare minimum to avoid deficiency, not the target for optimal performance, especially for aging individuals who want to remain active, strong, and resilient. It's time we move the conversation from adequacy to optimization, and for many, that starts with rethinking how much protein is enough.

John Durrett
JOHN DURRETT

John Durrett is a seasoned strength and conditioning coach with nearly two decades of hands-on experience across every level of the industry. A lifelong martial artist with over 30 years of training, he holds black belts and instructor certifications in multiple disciplines. In addition to his work in martial arts, John has also competed in various lifting competitions, bringing both competitive insight and personal grit to his coaching practice. Throughout his career, John has worked with athletes of all ages and ability levels—from first-graders and senior citizens to Olympians and professional athletes. His coaching philosophy is rooted in long-term development, functional movement, and sustainable progress. John’s personal journey adds powerful depth to his professional work. In 2007, he graduated high school weighing 315 pounds. After years of struggling with his weight, he reached a turning point in college, recognizing the urgent need for change. Through dedicated study of nutrition and exercise, he transformed his life—ultimately dropping to 170 pounds and gaining a passion for helping others do the same. He is a certified NSCA CSCS and Power Athlete Coach, with more than 20 additional certifications and countless hours of continuing education in exercise science, nutrition, and performance. Beyond strength coaching, John has helped hundreds of personal training clients lose weight, build strength, and improve their quality of life. An in-demand educator, John has been invited to lead seminars across the country on topics including exercise science, martial arts, and meditation—sharing not just knowledge, but a deep understanding of physical and mental transformation.

