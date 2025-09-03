Top 15 Supplements to Get Jacked, Strong, and Perform at Your Peak

I get asked at least once a day, if not more, what supplements to take. As a former NFL player who trains hard, does Jiujitsu and walks around between 10-12% body fat, I am easy target. Good thing I have a vast knowledge on supplements with a group of PhD friends actively doing research.

So I decided to type it up for the Everyday Athlete.

Remember, you don't have to be a pro to train like one. While nothing replaces good training and rest, the right supplements can give you an edge in strength, recovery, and performance.

So here are my top 15 supplements for those that want real results.

1. Creatine Monohydrate – The most researched muscle-building supplement out there. Five to ten grams daily helps boost strength, power, and muscle fullness. 20 grams if you have an awful night's sleep.

2. Whey Protein – Perfect post-workout at 25-50+ grams.

3. Astaxanthin – A potent antioxidant that fights oxidative stress, supports endurance, and protects your joints and skin. Ask Dr. Hunter Waldman all about this one.

4. Magnesium L-Threonate – A form of magnesium that supports cognitive performance and focus, making it ideal pre-workout.

5. Beta-Alanine – Helps buffer lactic acid so you can push for more reps before fatigue sets in. Take around 5 grams pre-training.

6. L-Carnitine – Supports fat metabolism and recovery, especially when training hard or doing cardio.

7. Fish Oil – Reduces inflammation, keeps your joints healthy, and supports heart function. Aim for 3 g of combined EPA/DHA daily.

8. Vitamin D3 – Critical for bone strength, immune health, and hormone function. Many people are deficient. Get tested and max it out.

9. Zinc – Plays a role in testosterone production, immune function, and recovery.

10. Vitamin E – An antioxidant powerhouse that supports recovery and overall health. And have been found to help with testosterone.

11. DHEA – Supports hormone balance and vitality – can help with energy and recovery.

12. Magnesium – Supports muscle relaxation, sleep quality, and energy production.

13. L-Glutamine – Good for gut health, which is key to recovery.

14. Beetroot Powder (Nitrate Boost) – Increases nitric oxide levels, improving blood flow, endurance, and vascularity.

15. LMNT Salt – Hydration done right. Delivers sodium, potassium, and magnesium in ideal ratios to keep muscles firing.

How to Use This List

Don't take all 15 at once. Begin with these four: creatine, protein, fish oil, and vitamin D3. Add LMNT to your water 1-3 times a day. Then layer in magnesium L-threonate before bed. Then, performance boosters like beta-alanine and beetroot are used. Gut recovery aids like glutamine and zinc can make a noticeable difference when the volume ramps up.

Bottom Line

Supplements aren't magic. They work best alongside innovative training, such as what you find on Power Athlete, proper nutrition, and enough rest.

But when combined with those basics, these 15 can help you push harder, recover faster, and see sick results on programs like Jacked Street, Grindstone, and Field Strong...and Johnnie WOD.

