Unlocking Metabolic Health: How Tracking Lactate, Heart Rate, and Power Boosts Athletic Performance

Lactate isn’t your enemy, it’s your roadmap. Find out how understanding your lactate curve can help you train smarter, recover faster, and push your performance to the next level

John Welbourn

How Tracking Lactate Levels Can Transform Your Endurance and Performance
How Tracking Lactate Levels Can Transform Your Endurance and Performance / Power Athlete

In an episode of Power Athlete Radio, I sat down with Dr. Bryan Jasker, a leading sports scientist, to break down the real story behind lactic acid, or more accurately, lactate. And why it’s a game-changer for tracking performance and metabolic health.

Most people still think lactate is just what causes muscle soreness and fatigue. It’s not. Lactate is actually a key fuel source and a powerful signal that helps your muscles work and recover under pressure.

Dr. Jasker explained how measuring lactate, alongside heart rate and power output, gives coaches a much clearer picture of how an athlete’s metabolism is adapting. When you can see how efficiently your body produces and clears lactate, you can dial in training intensity, boost endurance, and hit higher outputs without burning out.

One of the big tools Dr. Jasker uses is something called the lactate curve. It shows how lactate levels rise relative to power output over time. A key goal is shifting that curve to the right and flattening it out, meaning your body can handle more work at a lower physiological cost. As Dr. Jasker put it, "We’re always looking for that rightward shift and flattening. That’s the real sign of better metabolic health.”

Tracking these changes over weeks and months lets coaches fine-tune programs based on hard data, not guesswork. Within 3 weeks, you might start seeing small improvements. Over 12–16 weeks, the bigger shifts show up, and that’s where real performance gains happen.

What’s smart about Dr. Jasker’s approach is he doesn’t just chase lactate numbers in isolation. He looks at heart rate and power at the same lactate levels from one test to the next. If your heart rate is lower or you’re producing more power at the same lactate concentration, it’s a sign your system’s becoming way more efficient under load.

The bottom line is if you’re not looking at lactate (along with heart rate and power output), you’re missing out on one of the best ways to personalize training and push your metabolic engine to the next level.

Key Takeaways

- Test Regularly: Checking lactate levels every few weeks helps you stay ahead of the curve — literally, and make smarter training adjustments.

- Use the Full Picture: Heart rate and power output matter just as much as lactate numbers. Together, they tell a complete story about your conditioning.

- Chase the Right Curve: A flatter, right-shifted lactate curve shows you’re building serious endurance and metabolic efficiency — not just pushing harder but pushing smarter.

- Using lactate data isn’t just for lab rats — it’s one of the best tools we’ve got for creating real, personalized progress.

John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn

