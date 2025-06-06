Why Carbs Belong in Your Post-Workout Window
When it comes to building muscle, protein is the macronutrient athletes pay attention to. Whether it be whey protein shakes, protein bars or chicken breasts, hitting your daily protein goals is the gold standard for athletes looking to put on muscle and keep much of what they already have.
But could focusing only on protein be leaving gains on the table?
An important study published in the Journal of Applied Physiology, sheds light on the value of carbohydrates for muscle gain. According to their research, consuming 100 grams of carbohydrates after resistance training significantly improves muscle protein balance. And not just in the way we usually think of carbs – refilling glycogen stores and supporting protein synthesis – but by actually slowing down muscle protein breakdown.
When you train your muscles to, and close to, failure, they enter a catabolic state. Most lifters know that amino acids are essential for building new muscle. What’s talked about less is the role of insulin, a hormone triggered by eating, and even more so by carbohydrates, as a powerful anti-catabolic agent. It works by significantly reducing, and in some cases nearly halting, muscle breakdown caused by training.
In the study, researchers had two groups of eight subjects performed a resistance exercise with 10 sets of 8 repetitions of leg presses at 80% of 1-repetition maximum. One group received a 100 grams of a carbohydrate-rich drink (maltodextrin) one hour after training, while the group was given a noncaloric placebo drink. The carb-fed group showed a progressive reduction in muscle protein breakdown during recovery. The net effect wasn’t overwhelming, certainly not enough to replace amino acids in the post workout window, but it was significant. The study clearly stated that ditching carbs after training could cost you up to 32% in potential muscle growth.
Simply put – protein builds muscle, but carbs protect it. They don’t directly stimulate muscle protein synthesis the way amino acids do, but they create a favorable hormonal environment for growth.
Insulin is a terribly misunderstood hormone. As a father of a kid with Type 1 Diabetes I have to deal with insulin and glucose levels through my day so I have an intrinsic understanding of how insulin works. In the media, insulin is often portrayed as the villain in fat gain but it plays a crucial role in recovery as insulin acts as a transport hormone to shuttle nutrients to the cells. It increases nutrient delivery to muscles, suppresses muscle protein breakdown, and helps replenish glycogen stores, which are key for performance and living a healthy life. And this study confirmed that carb ingestion caused a rise in insulin, while the placebo group saw virtually from a non-caloric shake.
Important information to note, the researchers stated that while carbs alone did improve muscle protein balance, the effect was modest compared to when it was combined with amino acid intake. Pretty simple to see that if it makes sense to include carbs and protein in your post-workout mean to optimize recovery.
So how would an athlete put this into practice?
Post workout nutrition can be as simple or complex as you make it. On the simple side, it be a whey protein shake mixed with a banana, or rice and chicken consumed within 30–180 minutes after your session. The key is to keep the carbs in, especially if you train hard and need to refill glycogen levels. For athletes searching for hypertrophy post-workout carbs are vital to putting on muscle.
As I tell all my athletes, don’t fear carbs. Carbs are excellent tool to spike insulin levels when we need it most, in the post workout training window. And that cutting carbs can compromise their recovery and effect performance.
Carbohydrates aren’t just fuel; they’re facilitators that unlock your potential. So make sure to carbs and protein after you bang weights to get jacked.