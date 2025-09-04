Carbs: The Underrated Powerhouse for Muscle Building

Carbohydrates often get a bad rap, especially in the world of performance nutrition. But as Samantha Christine, from SamCFit fame, explained on Power Athlete Radio, it's time we stop villainizing carbs—especially for women looking to build and sustain lean muscle.

"Even if we're just strength training a few times a week, even if we're just going on walks," Samantha noted, "if we want to keep building that lean muscle mass and really have the energy behind our workouts to fuel us—we've got to be eating some carbs."

Why Carbs Matter for Muscle

Carbs are the body's primary source of fuel. When we consume them, they're broken down into glucose and stored in muscles and the liver as glycogen. This glycogen is what powers your workouts, aids in recovery, and supports overall energy levels. Without adequate carbs, not only can performance suffer, but so can your ability to maintain or grow muscle mass.

Not All Carbs Are Created Equal

Research backs this up. According to Sports Illustrated's breakdown, selecting the right types of carbohydrates is key. Whole food sources like oats, fruit, sweet potatoes, and rice offer sustained energy and essential micronutrients. Meanwhile, faster-digesting carbs (like a banana or white rice) may be more beneficial immediately post-workout to jumpstart recovery.

Pairing Carbs with Protein for Recovery

It's also worth noting that carbs work best when paired with protein. As SI explains here, consuming protein alongside carbohydrates post-workout doesn't impair glycogen replenishment—in fact, it can improve muscle repair and growth. This combo is a game-changer, especially for athletes training consistently.

Bottom Line

Carbs aren't the enemy. In fact, they're essential. You don't need to overload on them, but including quality carbs throughout the day—and especially around training—can make a significant difference in how you feel, perform, and recover. For female athletes looking to build muscle and sustain performance, embracing carbs is less about indulgence and more about strategy.

As Samantha summed up: "You need something." And that something is likely a well-chosen carb.