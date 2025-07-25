Why More Salt Could Be the Secret Weapon for Everyday Athletes
Salt. It's arguably the most misunderstood ingredient in an athlete's diet. For decades, it's been blamed for everything from high blood pressure to bloating.
But what if we've been pointing the finger in the wrong direction?
According to biochemist and bestselling author Robb Wolf, not only is sodium not the villain – it's a critical ally for performance, recovery, and overall health.
As everyday athletes – those of us who juggle life, work, and fitness – we often seek simple yet effective tools to boost our well-being. The truth? Upping your salt game may be one of the smartest moves you can make.
Wolf, who co-founded the electrolyte company LMNT, explains that when we adopt a cleaner eating style, such as low-carb, whole-foods, or intermittent fasting, we also significantly reduce our sodium intake. Processed foods are packed with sodium, but real food diets? Not so much. This can leave our bodies depleted and struggling.
And the consequences are real: fatigue, brain fog, heart palpitations, muscle cramps, and even restless legs.
Sound familiar?
It's what Wolf calls the "dumpster fire" of electrolyte imbalance that often derails people just as they're starting to make healthy changes.
Here's what's happening under the hood: when you lower carbohydrate intake or begin fasting, insulin levels drop. This reduces a hormone called aldosterone, which helps the body retain sodium. Without sufficient sodium, we begin to shed water and other essential electrolytes, such as potassium. That imbalance can quickly spiral, affecting everything from your sleep to your workouts.
But here's the good news: adding the right kind of salt back into your diet can fix all of this. According to Wolf, athletes should aim for 5–7 grams of sodium per day, sometimes more for those training hard or living in hot climates. Think of it not just as a seasoning, but as fuel for your nervous system, muscles, and brain.
Traditional cultures seemed to understand this intuitively. From the salt-laden broths of Japan to the salted teas of mountainous Azerbaijan, salt was a vital part of daily life, especially in whole food diets where natural sodium was scarce.
And no, more sodium doesn't necessarily mean higher blood pressure. Wolf points out that fasting and lower-carb diets often lower blood pressure, even with increased salt intake. The real culprit behind hypertension? Insulin resistance is driven by the consumption of processed carbohydrates and chronic overconsumption.
Optimal performance isn't just about macros or training splits – it's about giving your body what it truly needs. And that includes salt.
So next time you're prepping for a long run, hitting a midday fasted workout, or simply chasing your kids around the backyard, reach for the salt shaker. Your body (and performance) will thank you.
Quick ways to add sodium:
– Add a pinch of sea salt to your water
– Snack on kalamata olives (1g sodium per 10 olives)
– Use an electrolyte mix (like LMNT) during fasts or workouts