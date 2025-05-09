Everyday Athlete On SI

Why Structure Matters in Weekly Meal Planning

Structure is the secret weapon behind stress-free, healthy, and budget-friendly meal planning. Learn how smart weekly planning can save hours, slash grocery bills, and take the guesswork out of dinner. Unlock the meal prep hack everyone’s talking about and transform your kitchen routine today.

David McKercher

Weekly Meal Prep
Weekly Meal Prep / ChatGPT

Why Structure Matters in Weekly Meal Planning

After a long day or week, even deciding what to eat can feel overwhelming. That’s where a weekly menu comes in. It reduces stress, uses what you’ve prepped, and keeps your meals fresh without constant guesswork.

Think of it as a training program for your kitchen: structure, flexibility, and progress over time. It doesn’t have to be complicated, a few ideas jotted down can go a long way.

The Weekly Menu Template

Use this simple structure to plan your meals and avoid burnout:

Sunday-Tuesday: Familiar Favorites

Start your week with easy meals you know and love. These are your go-to’s: comforting, efficient, and easy to execute. Over time, you’ll add new dishes to your Familiar Favorites list as your confidence grows.

Examples:

  • Stir-fry with steak, rice, and pre-chopped vegetables
  • Roasted chicken thighs, potatoes, and roasted broccoli
  • Lentil soup with bread and salad
  • Tuna wraps with mixed greens and vinaigrette

Stick with what you prepped over the weekend to save time.

Wednesday-Friday: Reuse, Remix, or Try Something New

Midweek is when most people lose momentum. Keep things interesting by  remixing prepped ingredients, trying a new recipe using familiar foods, or simply enjoying leftovers. 

Examples:

  • Pasta with leftover roasted vegetables, grilled chicken breast, and pesto
  • Quinoa bowl with grilled chicken, quick pickled onions, and tahini
  • Sheet pan nachos using canned or pre-cooked beans and leftover meat
  • Stuffed sweet potatoes with cheese, spinach, and grilled pork chops. 

This prevents burnout and keeps food exciting without requiring a full meal plan overhaul. Great meal prep isn’t just about batch cooking, it’s about being versatile and creative with what you have. 

Build in Flexibility

Your weekly menu is a guide, not a contract. Life happens, plans shift, appetites vary. Here's how to stay flexible without losing direction:

  • Leave one to two nights open for takeout, leftovers, or “kitchen freestyle”.
  • Use sauces and seasonings to change up flavor profiles (Mexican one night, Mediterranean the next) Sauces, rubs, spice mixes and other accoutrements can make anything tasty. 
  • Swap ingredients within  the same structure or recipe. Turkey burgers instead of beef, quinoa instead of rice.
  • Have an “emergency meal” in the freezer (soup, chili, stir-fry base) and don’t be afraid to get that take out from time to time. 

Flexibility means being prepared to pivot, not winging it completely..

Use What You Prepped

If you meal-prep on the weekend, chances are you’ve already got::

  • Cooked grains (quinoa, rice)
  • Roasted vegetables
  • Prepped proteins (chicken, meatballs, lentils, or hard-boiled eggs)
  • Sauces or dressings
  • Washed and chopped produce

Use those building blocks to mix and match quick meals all week::

  • Chicken + rice + beans + salsa + avocado = burrito bowl
  • Quinoa + veggies + salmon + tahini = grain bowl
  • Scrambled eggs + spinach + sweet potato = breakfast-for-dinner
  • Leftover chili or ground beef + chips + cheese = quick nachos

This system keeps meals fresh and stress-free without adding more to your plate.

Example Menu

Here’s how your week might look using this flexible structure:

Sunday: Roasted whole chicken, roasted sweet potatoes, green beans

Monday: Grilled steak, with greens and tahini sauce

Tuesday: Pasta with tomato sauce, chopped spinach, and leftover roasted chicken

Wednesday: Quinoa bowl with roasted veggies, hard-boiled egg, leftover steak and lemon vinaigrette

Thursday: Broiled Fish, roasted vegetables and mashed potatoes

Friday: Nachos with beans, cheese, salsa, and leftover veggies (throw some chicken, or steak on top)

Saturday: Takeout, leftovers, or freestyle

Final Tips

  1. Write it down: use a sticky note, Google Doc, or your phone to get your plan written out..
  2. Check your calendar: account for busy nights, travel, or events.
  3. Prep accordingly: Do more on the weekend if your week looks packed.
  4. Use versatile ingredients: like rice, eggs, chicken, beef, and roasted vegetables.
  5. Let go of perfection: not every meal needs to be “perfect”, sometimes the perfect meal is just whatever you have already made.

The more you cook, the more you’ll cook and the easier it will be. Eventually, you won't need the prep list or plan the week, you'll be able to scan your pantry, see the holes,and put together a weeks worth of food based on the knowledge and experience you now have. But, until then, a little structure goes a long way. 

Why This Matters

Menu planning isn’t about creating rules, it’s about building consistency and increasing your ability to cook. A well-structured weekly menu lets you use prepped ingredients efficiently, stay flexible, and actually enjoy the process. It’s the foundation for a lifestyle where healthy eating feels automatic

Published |Modified
David McKercher
DAVID MCKERCHER

With over 15 years of experience coaching athletes of all levels, Coach Dave McKercher is the founder and head coach of Train608, a performance-driven training company committed to helping athletes get strong, move well, and live fully. From youth programs and competitive teams to adults chasing longevity and high-level performance, David blends real-world experience with an evidence-based approach to strength, conditioning, and nutrition. His work has supported athletes across all levels—from high school and college to the professional ranks. As a Power Athlete Block One Coach, David brings a physically cultured approach rooted in movement literacy, progressive training, and long-term athletic development. With a background in culinary education and food systems, he bridges the gap between training and nutrition—empowering athletes with the tools to fuel performance and build sustainable habits both in the gym and the kitchen. Whether he’s coaching in-person or remotely, David builds lifestyle solutions around training and nutrition that are challenging, educational, and always athlete-first.

Home/Nutrition