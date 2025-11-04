Why Your Gut Is Wrecked (And It’s Not Just Your Diet)

Your Microbiome Is More Than What You Eat

It's Not Just Food — It's Who and Where You Are

Most people think the microbiome starts and ends with food. Eat clean, take a probiotic, done. But on Power Athlete Radio, we go deeper, and nastier, into what really shapes your gut. I am joined in this episode with Dr. Ben Skutnik and Dr. Hunter Waldman, who are in town for the 2025 Power Athlete Coach's Collective – a 3-day event at Power Athlete where our Block coaches come to learn, lift, and reconnect with the brand and other coaches.

Now, back to the truth, your microbiome is a full-contact system. It's not just what you eat. It's who you touch, where you live, how you move, and even how your food is delivered.

If you're in a hyper-sanitized, concrete jungle like New York City, constantly bathing in Purell, surrounded by stressed-out troglodytes eating lukewarm Uber Eats out of plastic trays – your microbiome is under attack.

And it's not subtle. It's chronic. It's compounding. And it's killing everyone slowly and hurting performance.

Microbes, Movement, and the Mess You Live In

Your body is supposed to interface with the world – dirt, bacteria, sunlight, fresh air, human contact. That's how the immune system calibrates. That's how the gut builds resilience.

Instead, most people live sterilized, boxed-up lives devoid of nature and disconnected from a life that echoes two plus million years of evolution.

Even food, once a living, nutrient-rich source, is now DOA, dead on arrival. You don't know how long your Uber Eats sat in a warming bag. You can't tell the microbial load on the driver's moped. You don't know what bacteria bloomed in the 30 minutes between prep and delivery.

And it matters.

Gut dysfunction isn't just bloating and digestive issues. It's systemic. It drives inflammation, mood shifts, hormonal crashes, immune suppression, and yes, it directly impacts your training capacity.

Don't Outsource Your Gut Health

If you're serious about performance, longevity, and not feeling like trash, you've got to own your inputs.

That means cooking your own meals, getting outside, getting dirty, and being around real humans. Training in environments that challenge your body, not protect it from reality.

Your microbiome isn't a supplement problem. It's a lifestyle problem.

And for athletes who think Uber Eats is a time-saver...think again. You're saving time but giving away resilience.

Move More. Cook More. Touch the Earth.

Your gut is built in the dirt, not in delivery apps.

Stop sanitizing your life to death.

Gut health is earned by living, not ordering.

