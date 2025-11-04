Why Your Gut Is Wrecked (And It’s Not Just Your Diet)
Your Microbiome Is More Than What You Eat
It's Not Just Food — It's Who and Where You Are
Most people think the microbiome starts and ends with food. Eat clean, take a probiotic, done. But on Power Athlete Radio, we go deeper, and nastier, into what really shapes your gut. I am joined in this episode with Dr. Ben Skutnik and Dr. Hunter Waldman, who are in town for the 2025 Power Athlete Coach's Collective – a 3-day event at Power Athlete where our Block coaches come to learn, lift, and reconnect with the brand and other coaches.
Now, back to the truth, your microbiome is a full-contact system. It's not just what you eat. It's who you touch, where you live, how you move, and even how your food is delivered.
If you're in a hyper-sanitized, concrete jungle like New York City, constantly bathing in Purell, surrounded by stressed-out troglodytes eating lukewarm Uber Eats out of plastic trays – your microbiome is under attack.
And it's not subtle. It's chronic. It's compounding. And it's killing everyone slowly and hurting performance.
Microbes, Movement, and the Mess You Live In
Your body is supposed to interface with the world – dirt, bacteria, sunlight, fresh air, human contact. That's how the immune system calibrates. That's how the gut builds resilience.
Instead, most people live sterilized, boxed-up lives devoid of nature and disconnected from a life that echoes two plus million years of evolution.
Even food, once a living, nutrient-rich source, is now DOA, dead on arrival. You don't know how long your Uber Eats sat in a warming bag. You can't tell the microbial load on the driver's moped. You don't know what bacteria bloomed in the 30 minutes between prep and delivery.
And it matters.
Gut dysfunction isn't just bloating and digestive issues. It's systemic. It drives inflammation, mood shifts, hormonal crashes, immune suppression, and yes, it directly impacts your training capacity.
Don't Outsource Your Gut Health
If you're serious about performance, longevity, and not feeling like trash, you've got to own your inputs.
That means cooking your own meals, getting outside, getting dirty, and being around real humans. Training in environments that challenge your body, not protect it from reality.
Your microbiome isn't a supplement problem. It's a lifestyle problem.
And for athletes who think Uber Eats is a time-saver...think again. You're saving time but giving away resilience.
Move More. Cook More. Touch the Earth.
- Your gut is built in the dirt, not in delivery apps.
- Stop sanitizing your life to death.
- Gut health is earned by living, not ordering.
Recommended Articles
John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn. Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/powerathlete Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@PowerathletehqFollow johnwelbourn