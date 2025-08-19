Braden Smith Found a Mental Reset in the Most Unexpected Place

When people think about offensive linemen in the NFL, they usually picture brute strength, relentless grit, and bodies built to withstand unimaginable loads. What they don't picture is a guy exploring psychedelic medicine to heal injuries — sometimes the mental ones that don't show up on MRIs or highlight reels are the cripplers.

Colts tackle Braden Smith came on Power Athlete Radio and pulled back the curtain on a different kind of journey. Not a playbook, not a workout, but a personal dive into self-awareness through 5-MeO-DMT — a short-acting but incredibly intense psychedelic compound.

"The way he described it," Braden said, "it kind of shows you what reality is. Like we're all just living in the matrix, and this takes you out of it, for 15 minutes." That 15 minutes, though, isn't your typical downtime. Smith compared it to teleporting to the top of the mountain, while other routes — like ayahuasca or traditional DMT — are more like slowly hiking your way there over hours.

For him, that short trip offered something football never could: peace. Clarity. A reset. In a profession that demands physical perfection and stoic toughness, there's no manual for how to handle anxiety, self-doubt, or emotional wear and tear. No coach walks you through how to decompress from years of grinding.

This wasn't about escapism. It was about rebooting his hard drive and upgrading his operating system.

Braden isn't preaching to the locker room — he's just sharing what worked for him. For an everyday athlete, that's what matters. We train the body relentlessly. But the mind? The emotional strain? That gets buried. And for a guy who's seen both the top of the NFL and the dark side of the pressure it brings, exploring something outside the norm took guts.

His experience with DMT was transformational. And in an environment where silence about mental health has been the status quo for too long, Braden's honesty isn't just refreshing — it's necessary.