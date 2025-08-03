Braden Smith Opens Up: Why He Left the NFL Midseason to Face His OCD Head-On
When Colts tackle Braden Smith missed the final five games of last season, the headlines said "personal reasons." What they didn't say – but what Braden shared openly on Power Athlete Radio – was that he made a courageous decision to check himself into a mental health facility for 48 days to confront his OCD.
Not injury. Not suspension. Mental health.
It's a rare kind of honesty you don't often hear from NFL players, especially ones in the prime of their career. "I didn't get too much out of it," Braden admitted. "I was marginally better." But the time away gave him something more important than an instant fix – it gave him clarity.
For the first time, he was able to see what he was up against. He could define the tendencies. He could call the enemy by name. "I had better awareness of what my OCD was," he said. "I could put it down on paper – this is OCD, these are the tendencies." That's no small thing when the thing you're battling lives in your head.
However, even with that understanding, something was still missing. "There was this block I couldn't quite get through," he explained. "It's one thing to conceptualize. It's another thing to internalize.”
That line hit me like a ton of bricks.
It's the difference between reading about a storm and standing in the middle of it. For Braden, naming the problem wasn't the same as healing from it. And he's still working through that, just like a lot of people, pro athlete or not. His ongoing journey is a testament to the hope and optimism that we can all find in our own struggles.
What makes Braden's story matter isn't that he's got it all figured out. It's that he's willing to say, out loud, that he doesn't. He didn't just power through or push it down – he stopped, he asked for help, and he's still doing the work. His honesty in sharing his struggle is a beacon of support and understanding for all of us.
For the everyday athlete navigating life, performance, and everything in between, that honesty is more valuable than any stat line.
Braden Smith didn't walk away from football. He took a time-out to face something more challenging than a pass rush – himself.