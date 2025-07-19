Everyday Athlete On SI

Coaching Gold: Dane Miller on Olympic Prep, Performance Science and Being a Dad

This conversation with Dane Miller pulls no punches. From elite performance to parenting twins, it’s a masterclass in strength, science, and straight talk. Listen in and discover why Miller is one of the most trusted minds in Olympic sport.

John Welbourn

Power Athlete Radio Ep 773 // The SPECIFICS of Strength Training
Power Athlete Radio Ep 773 // The SPECIFICS of Strength Training / Power Athlete

In the ever-evolving world of sports performance, few voices ring with as much conviction – and authenticity – as Dane Miller of Garage Strength. On a recent episode of Power Athlete Radio, I welcomed Dane for what was supposed to be a tightly mapped discussion on Olympic training methodology. Instead, we veered off-script, down rabbit holes that were as wild as they were insightful, and maybe, in the end, more revealing than any traditional Q&A could be.

Dane Miller is more than just a coach. He's a force behind some of Team USA's top throwers, a veteran of the Olympic trenches, and a father of twins who knows the chaos of parenting just as intimately as he knows bar speed and split times. That duality – elite performance and everyday life – was the heartbeat of our conversation.

We started with the basics: what makes a great athlete in today's hyper-scientific training world. Simple. Exposure, consistency, and the kind of long-term development that's still shockingly rare in many youth programs.

"The best athletes," he told me, "aren't just strong. They're adapted to their environment—from the food they eat to the microbes in their gut."

Yes, we talked about gut flora. A substantial portion of our episode was devoted to emerging research linking microbiome diversity to long-term health and resilience. With a simple solution - let your kids roll in the dirt.

Miller's theory, backed by microbiome expert Dr. Sabine Hazen, posits that exposure to the natural world – encompassing dander, dust, bacteria, and all – is essential for building a robust immune system. In a sports culture obsessed with optimization, this was a return to something primal and tangible.

But it wasn't all biology and biomechanics. We dove headfirst into the controversial world of GLP-1 drugs, like Ozempic and Wegovy, which are redefining the conversation around obesity, metabolism, and performance. Miller didn't flinch. "If getting leaner helps people live longer, healthier lives, does it matter how they get there?" he asked. It's a valid question – and one that cuts through the noise of online moralizing.

We wrapped the episode discussing the rise of women in elite athletics. From Olympic hurdlers to heptathletes, Miller sees a new era of female dominance powered by early exposure to high-level training. "These women are strong, beautiful, and competitive. They're finally being coached like athletes, not just women who happen to play sports."

This wasn't your typical performance podcast; it was more of a conversation between two dads, two coaches, and two guys still trying to figure it all out. Whether you're chasing gold medals or just trying to keep up with your kids, there's wisdom here.

Published |Modified
John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn. Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/powerathlete Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@Powerathletehq

Home/Stories