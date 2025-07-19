Coaching Gold: Dane Miller on Olympic Prep, Performance Science and Being a Dad
In the ever-evolving world of sports performance, few voices ring with as much conviction – and authenticity – as Dane Miller of Garage Strength. On a recent episode of Power Athlete Radio, I welcomed Dane for what was supposed to be a tightly mapped discussion on Olympic training methodology. Instead, we veered off-script, down rabbit holes that were as wild as they were insightful, and maybe, in the end, more revealing than any traditional Q&A could be.
Dane Miller is more than just a coach. He's a force behind some of Team USA's top throwers, a veteran of the Olympic trenches, and a father of twins who knows the chaos of parenting just as intimately as he knows bar speed and split times. That duality – elite performance and everyday life – was the heartbeat of our conversation.
We started with the basics: what makes a great athlete in today's hyper-scientific training world. Simple. Exposure, consistency, and the kind of long-term development that's still shockingly rare in many youth programs.
"The best athletes," he told me, "aren't just strong. They're adapted to their environment—from the food they eat to the microbes in their gut."
Yes, we talked about gut flora. A substantial portion of our episode was devoted to emerging research linking microbiome diversity to long-term health and resilience. With a simple solution - let your kids roll in the dirt.
Miller's theory, backed by microbiome expert Dr. Sabine Hazen, posits that exposure to the natural world – encompassing dander, dust, bacteria, and all – is essential for building a robust immune system. In a sports culture obsessed with optimization, this was a return to something primal and tangible.
But it wasn't all biology and biomechanics. We dove headfirst into the controversial world of GLP-1 drugs, like Ozempic and Wegovy, which are redefining the conversation around obesity, metabolism, and performance. Miller didn't flinch. "If getting leaner helps people live longer, healthier lives, does it matter how they get there?" he asked. It's a valid question – and one that cuts through the noise of online moralizing.
We wrapped the episode discussing the rise of women in elite athletics. From Olympic hurdlers to heptathletes, Miller sees a new era of female dominance powered by early exposure to high-level training. "These women are strong, beautiful, and competitive. They're finally being coached like athletes, not just women who happen to play sports."
This wasn't your typical performance podcast; it was more of a conversation between two dads, two coaches, and two guys still trying to figure it all out. Whether you're chasing gold medals or just trying to keep up with your kids, there's wisdom here.