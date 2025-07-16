David Boreanaz Opens Up About the Realities Behind SEAL Team: Authentic Combat and Raw Emotions on Screen
When David Boreanaz first took on the role of Jason Hayes, the tough-as-nails leader of Bravo Team in SEAL Team TV Series on Paramount+, he knew that portraying a Navy SEAL was about much more than just action-packed combat scenes. For Boreanaz and the show's team, it was imperative that the series captured not only the intensity of SEAL operations but the human cost of the job—the emotional toll, the complexities of home life, and the personal sacrifices that these elite soldiers make every day.
For Boreanaz, the show is more than just entertainment—it’s a deep respect for the men and women who serve in the military. "We try to bring the realities of the job to life as authentically as possible," he says, emphasizing that every action scene on the show is carefully designed to feel like a documentary. "We throw the camera in people’s faces, and we just go. There’s no rehearsals, no last looks. When the camera is rolling, it’s capturing the raw emotions and energy of the moment."
This approach has been central to the success of SEAL Team, which has spanned seven seasons. From the start, the show's creators aimed to push beyond the typical Hollywood action sequences and dive into the complexities of a SEAL's life. The raw, unfiltered style helps to illustrate the inner workings of a team whose members are constantly faced with life-or-death decisions while also showing the lasting impact on their personal lives when they return home.
In season six, the team ventured to Jordan for a shoot that presented a whole new set of challenges. "Going to Jordan was a tough, but rewarding experience," Boreanaz reflects. "The language barrier was one of the biggest hurdles. We had a fantastic crew, but there was definitely a slow impulse when trying to communicate. There were moments where we had to figure things out on the fly." Despite these obstacles, the team adapted quickly, maintaining the authenticity and energy of their production style.
The physical challenges of the shoot in Jordan were just as demanding as the logistical ones. "The ground was rubble, a lot of concrete and stones. The heat was brutal. It wasn't easy," says Boreanaz. "But we made it work. The crew, many of whom were ex-military, pushed through. We adapted, pivoted, and got the job done." This commitment to realism and authenticity is evident in every episode, and Boreanaz, a staunch supporter of our troops, is particularly proud of how this season turned out. "This is probably the best season we've ever done. We really took it to another level."
The authenticity of SEAL Team is also rooted in the personal connections forged with veterans and military experts, who play an essential role in advising the production team. “We work with ex-SEALs, former Marines, and military producers to ensure that we’re portraying the story with accuracy and respect,” Boreanaz says. This involvement helps not only in depicting realistic combat situations but also in portraying the deep emotional and psychological effects that come with the job.
By emphasizing both the physical and emotional aspects of SEAL life, SEAL Team has garnered praise for its nuanced portrayal of military service. The show does not shy away from the toll that combat takes on the psyche, and Boreanaz’s portrayal of Jason Hayes reflects this complexity—showing a man struggling with both the mission and the consequences of the mission.
As SEAL Team continues to evolve, Boreanaz remains dedicated to capturing the full spectrum of the SEAL experience. Whether it's portraying the adrenaline of combat or the quieter, often painful moments when the team returns home, the show stands as a testament to the sacrifices made by these extraordinary men and women.
In every season, Boreanaz and his team have strived to create not just an action-packed series, but a heartfelt tribute to the real-life heroes they aim to honor.