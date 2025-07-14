Earn Your Peace: Choosing Discipline Over Drinking
In a recent conversation with my friend, retired Special Forces operator and John McPhee, we touched on a subject that many shy away from but desperately need to confront: alcohol as a coping mechanism.
Let's be real – alcohol isn't inherently evil.
Plenty of us enjoy a drink at the end of the day or during a night out with friends. I've had seasons in life where I drank a lot, and others where I pulled back. I've never been one to preach total abstinence. But there's a crucial line between drinking socially and drinking to escape, and crossing it has consequences.
What stood out to me during this conversation with John was a shared understanding: alcohol isn't the root problem – our reasons for turning to it are. If you're drinking because you're stressed, overwhelmed, or emotionally wrecked, the bottle won't fix that. It's a short-term numbing agent that often leaves you worse off in the morning.
When I have a bad day, the first thing I do is get outside. I walk. I train. I hit the weights or roll in Jiu-Jitsu. I choose activity and connection over avoidance. It's not always easy, but it works. I can walk into a workout feeling like the world is falling apart and leave with perspective, clarity, and a little more peace.
John put it this way: if you're downing two bottles a night, try cutting back. Not because someone told you to, but because you'll feel better. You'll function better. You'll start making space for more productive, empowering habits.
It's not about shame – it's about choice. There's strength in choosing to process your stress, rather than drowning in it. And there's power in building a lifestyle where reaching for a dumbbell replaces reaching for a drink.
For athletes, veterans, and anyone living with high stress and high stakes, the temptation to cope with alcohol is real. However, the challenge – and opportunity – is to develop habits that truly benefit us in the long run.
So, next time the day hits hard, try something different. Move your body. Breathe some fresh air. Talk to someone who gets it. Let the last thing you do be the drink, not the first.
Because how you cope doesn't just shape your night – it shapes your life.