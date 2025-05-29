Erin Andrews on the Currency of Trust in Sports Broadcasting
In sports broadcasting, trust is more than a virtue – it's a necessity. Erin Andrews, one of the most respected figures on the sidelines, knows this better than most. Her ability to cultivate trust with players and coaches has defined her career, enabling her to deliver authentic stories while preserving the confidence of those she interviews.
“Trust is the capital a broadcaster has with players,” Andrews said during a recent interview. “If you destroy that trust, you’re done. Players won’t talk to you, and you lose the access that makes you valuable.”
Her approach echoes the sentiment once famously expressed by former Secretary of State George Shultz: “Trust is the coin of our realm.” Whether on the sidelines of an NFL game or in the corridors of diplomacy, trust is the currency that builds relationships, fosters collaboration, and opens doors.
Trust as a Career Cornerstone
For Andrews, trust isn’t just built by showing up; it’s earned through consistency, professionalism, and empathy. Reflecting on her conversations with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, Andrews noted how trust plays a pivotal role in their interactions with the media.
“Tom Brady and Jim Gray have a fantastic relationship, and I’ve asked both of them, ‘What makes you trust certain reporters?’” Andrews shared. “Their answer is always the same: ‘I trust them not to burn me.’”
The same applies to her own work. Andrews has become a trusted confidant for some of the biggest names in sports, ensuring that her reporting is fair, accurate, and reflective of the players’ perspectives.
Lessons in Trust for Every Profession
While Andrews' career takes place on the sidelines, the lessons she's learned about trust apply universally. In any field, trust is built by being consistent, transparent, and reliable. Whether a boss relies on an employee to deliver results or a team trusts its leader to make the right call, trust strengthens connections and drives success.
Andrews emphasizes that trust must be a two-way street. Reporters, like leaders, must listen as much as they speak. They must respect the boundaries and vulnerabilities of those they work with, ensuring that relationships are rooted in authenticity rather than exploitation.
The High Stakes of Broken Trust
The stakes are high when it comes to trust in sports broadcasting. A single misstep – misquoting a player, sensationalizing a story, or betraying confidence – can irreparably damage a relationship. "You can lose access overnight," Andrews explains.
But building trust isn’t about avoiding mistakes entirely; it’s about how you respond when they occur. Andrews admits to obsessing over her rare missteps, often apologizing directly to players or coaches when she feels she hasn’t done her best. This commitment to accountability further solidifies the trust she’s built over the years.
Erin Andrews' career exemplifies the power of trust to elevate professional success and personal connections. Her relationships with players and coaches are a testament to the enduring value of integrity, empathy, and transparency.
Trust is the foundation of meaningful relationships and enduring success in any profession. As Andrews has shown, trust doesn't just open doors – it cements your place in the room, earning the respect and confidence of those you work with. In a world where trust is often in short supply, her approach offers a powerful reminder of its unparalleled value.