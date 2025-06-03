Every Day Is Memorial Day for These Warriors

Everyday Athlete On SI

Since retiring from the NFL, I’ve spent a lot of my time working with athletes – from high school hopefuls to seasoned pros and Olympians. My approach to developing athleticism has helped shape a generation.

But there’s one group I’m especially proud to work with, and they rarely get the spotlight: elite members of special operations and tier one military units.

They don’t play on Sundays. You won’t see them under stadium lights. The media calls them warriors. I see them as some of the most focused, disciplined athletes I’ve ever trained.

As a pro athlete, I’ve heard it all from the stands – cheers, boos, and everything in between. The media likes to dress up what we do, comparing linemen to soldiers in the trenches. And while I’m proud of what I accomplished on and off the field, I’ve never confused playing a game with going to war

What I’m most proud of now is that the skill set I built in the NFL, and sharpened ever since, has been used to serve a different kind of athlete: the warfighters. I’ve trained some of the most elite operators on the – people who willingly step into harm’s way and, in some cases, never make it home

One of them, a special operations soldier and close friend, once said something that’s stuck with me:

“Heroes never came home. The rest of us are just the fortunate survivors of war.”

That line put everything in perspective.

Over the years, I’ve built strong relationships in the special operations community – one of them being my business partner, Mike Sarraille, a former Navy SEAL and veteran of the Global War on Terror.

Mike once said something about the weight of combat that’s hard to shake:

Every day is Memorial Day.

Not just the last Monday in May. Every. Single. Day.

Because in the quiet moments – away from the parades and ceremonies – these warriors remember their brothers and sisters who didn’t make it back. The loss never fades. And in their memory, the mission to honor them never stops.

That’s why Memorial Day isn’t about social posts, sales, or hashtags. It belongs to the fallen. It’s about respect. Reverence. And remembering those who paid the ultimate price.

Now that the flags are folded and the grills are cold, I want to spotlight something worth your time. Mike recently worked on a powerful project with FOX Nation called The Unsung of Arlington.

It’s a five-part series that tells the stories of Americans laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery – people like John Glenn and Jane Delano. True heroes, whose names most of us never learned, but absolutely should.

They didn’t play for crowds. No one cheered their every move. But they gave everything.

So, if you’re looking for a real way to honor the fallen – not just on one day, but throughout the year – start by learning their names. Their stories. Their legacies.

Watch The Unsung of Arlington on FOX Nation:

You might walk away with a better understanding of what it really means to be a hero – and a deeper appreciation for those who made your freedom possible.

Never forget those who gave all.

JOHN WELBOURN

