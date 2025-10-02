Who Is Generation Iron?

To understand Generation Iron, you have to start with Pumping Iron. Released in 1977, the

Arnold Schwarzenegger–fronted documentary pulled bodybuilding into the mainstream,

cementing its place in popular culture. Nearly four decades later, Generation Iron picked up that

torch. The 2013 film wasn’t just a successor — it was a modern reimagining, pulling back the

curtain on the new era of bodybuilding and strength sports.

That first documentary grossed more than $1 million at the U.S. box office, making it one of the

most successful sports documentaries of the decade. It licensed globally across major platforms

and sparked a franchise. Today, Generation Iron isn’t just a film title — it’s a vertically integrated

media brand that spans films, digital content, live broadcasts, and editorial coverage of strength

sports and fitness culture.

At the center of it all is Edwin Mejia Jr., the co-founder and CEO of Generation Iron Brands. He

is the driving force behind the company’s vision, steering its transition from a single breakout

film into a global media network. Mejia’s fingerprints are on every facet of the brand, from

financing and production to strategic acquisitions and storytelling, making him both architect and

custodian of Generation Iron’s expanding legacy.

Roots in the Bronx

“I grew up in the Bronx, and my environment shaped me,” Edwin Mejia Jr. recalls. “I learned

early the value of hard work and mentorship, and those lessons carried me through every stage

of my career.” His journey began far from the world of bodybuilding and fitness media, starting

instead on Wall Street. The fast-paced world of financial services sharpened his instincts, but

Edwin soon found himself drawn to something larger — the power of storytelling.

Owning the Story: From Film Financing to Generation Iron



Edwin’s pivot came through film financing. “What I realized quickly was that if you don’t own the

content, you don’t control the downstream revenue,” he says. That lesson fueled his move from

funding films to producing them. The breakthrough came in 2013 with Generation Iron, a

documentary that exploded onto the scene and became one of the top-grossing sports

documentaries of its time.



“The success of Generation Iron allowed us to build relationships with major theater chains and

icense to platforms worldwide,” Edwin notes. It marked the start of a vertically integrated

platform — a media hub combining film, television, and editorial content dedicated to strength,

bodybuilding, and fitness culture.

Documentaries of Interest

The brand quickly expanded its library. Generation Iron 2 (2017) and Generation Iron 3 (2018)

explored bodybuilding as a global sport, profiling athletes from across continents. Ronnie

Coleman: The King (2018) became one of Netflix’s highest-rated sports documentaries, drawing

millions of viewers into the story of the eight-time Mr. Olympia. “One of our most successful films

was Ronnie Coleman’s story, which became one of Netflix’s best sports documentaries,” Edwin

says with pride.

Other films like Kai Greene: Believe and Dorian Yates: The Original Mass Monster showcased

legends of the sport, while projects on Rich Piana, CT Fletcher, and Chris Bumstead gave fans

an intimate look at modern icons. Each project balanced muscle with humanity, focusing on the

struggles and resilience that define athletes’ journeys.

Adapting the Content Strategy

“From the beginning, we knew reinvesting was the only way to grow,” Edwin explains.

Generation Iron reinvested profits into new projects, developing relationships with Netflix and

building multiple distribution channels, including ad-supported services. The gamble paid off.

“Our biggest risk was losing revenue streams. But by balancing licensing rights while retaining

downstream opportunities, we created sustainability.” By focusing squarely on niche strength

sports — a space that has since moved into the mainstream — Generation Iron carved out a

distinct identity.

Telling Stories That Inspire

At the heart of Generation Iron’s brand is the athlete’s story. “We’ve always focused on

underrepresented athletes,” Edwin says. “The goal is to create empathy and inspire through

their struggles and triumphs.” Projects like Generation Iron 3 spotlighted international athletes, while features on figures like Kai Greene, Rich Piana, CT Fletcher, and Chris Bumstead offered raw glimpses into their lives.

“One of our priorities is to shine a light on characters who may not always have the biggest platforms but whose stories resonate universally,” Edwin adds.

Expanding Beyond Fitness

Generation Iron’s growth hasn’t stopped at documentaries. The brand has branched into

entertainment, humor, and competition. “We acquired Jim Fuckery, which brings gym culture

humor to a massive audience, and Strength Wars, which stages competitions between different

types of lifters,” Edwin explains.

Now the company is turning its lens to bodybuilding’s most iconic stage. “We’re reviving the

Olympia broadcast and working on a documentary to celebrate its 60th anniversary,” Edwin

reveals. “It’s a chance to give audiences a fresh perspective on the event’s history and global

impact.”

Building a Team That Last

Behind the cameras, Edwin’s role has shifted to leadership. “Early on, I tried to micromanage

everything — from production to marketing,” he admits. “But I learned growth requires trust.” By

delegating to specialized teams — a strong camera crew, operations led by Derek Dean, and

creative partnerships with Vlad Yudin — Generation Iron scaled while keeping quality intact.

“The key is communication. In publishing and distribution, you live or die by how well your team

communicates.”

Looking Ahead

The future is bright for Generation Iron. Plans include launching a free, ad-supported channel

for strength sports and expanding onto Roku, Samsung, and other platforms. “Our focus is

creating a full ecosystem around strength culture,” Edwin says. Fans can currently stream Generation Iron films on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, and the Generation Iron digital network, with additional access through ad-supported channels like Samsung TV Plus, Roku, and Pluto TV.

As we wrapped, Edwin left with a forward-looking note: “We’ve come a long way since 2013. The next chapter is about amplifying these stories even further and connecting with audiences wherever they are.”

For more on Edwin Mejia Jr. and the Generation Iron Network, visit generationiron.com or follow him on social media at @generationiron.

