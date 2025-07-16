From Sole to Soul: How Kennedie Rettew Is Redefining Athlete Identity Through Art
The Soul of a Sole
The connection between athletes and their footwear has always extended beyond the field. Cleats
and sneakers declare identity, reflect heritage, and carry intention. That relationship was first
immortalized in 1984 when a young rookie named Michael Jordan signed with Nike. The result: the
Air Jordan 1. More than just a shoe, it marked a cultural turning point, reshaped performance
branding, and set a precedent for athlete-driven design.
Today, the sneaker industry is valued at over $80 billion, with over 1.4 billion athletic shoes sold
annually. Athlete collaborations drive much of this market. But while most are mass-produced for
commercial impact, some are anchored in narrative-and that's where Kennedie Rettew shines.
Roots in Mesa: Humble Beginnings, Bold Vision
Raised in Mesa, Arizona, Kennedie Rettew began painting at a young age, long before cleats
became her canvas. Her early years experimenting with color theory and storytelling laid the
foundation for a career she didn't yet know she was building. Years later, through grit and creativity,
she founded *Kicks by Kenna*, a custom shoe and apparel brand known for emotional resonance,
sharp detail, and human connection.
Her pieces have made it onto the feet of athletes across the NFL, MLB, and WNBA. They're not just
shoes-they're tributes, memorials, and celebratory banners. Her early breakthrough came via NFL
lineman Bradley Bozeman, and from there, the work kept coming.
A Pacific Northwest Pause
When I spoke with Kennedie, she was enjoying time with her family in the Pacific Northwest, staying
with her aunt near Seattle. Our conversation drifted between her love for nature, time spent painting
with her cousins, and her excitement over upcoming commissions. Despite being out of town, her
workflow hadn't slowed-"painting is therapy," she said.
Process Over Production
In a world of stencils and airbrushes, Kennedie hand-paints every piece. "It's about understanding
who they are, not just what they want to wear," she explained. Her design process starts with
listening-diving into an athlete's story, cultural background, and intent. Only then does the painting
begin.
She doesn't believe in shortcuts. "Templates don't tell stories," she says. "It's their fingerprint I'm
trying to highlight, not mine."
The Skattebo Hypothetical
I asked Kennedie: If she had the opportunity to design a Sports Illustrated cover-not just shoes, but
a full creative concept-who would it be for?
Without hesitation: "Cam Skattebo."
Skattebo, the hard-charging ASU running back, resonated with her. "His work ethic, his humility-it's
all there," she told me. Kennedie had previously designed custom apparel for his girlfriend. The idea
of creating something that tracks his journey-from underdog beginnings to national recognition-lit her
up. "I'd want it to feel earned, raw, and real."
Athlete as Muse: Building a Dialogue
Kennedie's work is collaborative. From logo placement to color symbolism, every design choice is
intentional. "Sometimes I'll get a paragraph. Other times it's a full story. But I always research-family
members, heritage, favorite artists. I want it to feel personal," she said.
That level of detail is what sets her apart. In one recent project for the Phoenix Mercury, she
embedded personal tributes into each section of the shoe-each panel honoring someone's impact,
from a lost family member to a former coach. "Those are the ones that matter most," she said. "Not
because they go viral, but because they heal."
From Mesa to the Mercury: A WNBA Thread
Kennedie's work with the Phoenix Mercury has brought her artistic mission full circle. "They were
one of the first teams to really trust me with personal storytelling," she said. Her cleats have honored
everything from breast cancer survivors to indigenous heritage. She's currently in the early stages of
a project with the Seattle Storm, expanding her WNBA portfolio with intention.
Future Projects & A Broader Mission
When asked what's next, Kennedie didn't hesitate. "I'm working with NASCAR, the Fiesta Bowl, and
the Boys and Girls Club. And there's a possible partnership with Matthew McConaughey on the
horizon."
Still, her long-term dream is more grounded: building a creative studio that supports emerging
artists. "There are so many kids with talent but no resources," she said. "I want to create a space
where they can be mentored, build their portfolios, and have access to tools I never had."
The Swift Connection: Dream Collaborations
In our closing moments, I asked her who-living or dead-she'd love to design for.
"Taylor Swift," she answered instantly. "She's a movement. There's so much storytelling in her
music, and I see the potential to express that through footwear-like a timeline of her eras, each pair
telling a chapter."
Legacy Beyond Laces
Kennedie Rettew isn't in this to chase trends. She's here to carve out space for creatives who tell
real stories. Her work stands at the intersection of performance, identity, and legacy. Athletes don't
just wear her pieces-they carry them.
And while the sneaker world moves fast, what Kennedie's building is timeless.