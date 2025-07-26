From Teen Beat to Fitness Empire: How Vince Sant Turned V Shred Into a Global Brand
Long before Vince Sant became "Mr. V Shred," his story began the way many great stories do – in a garage gym, chasing confidence. At 14, he was a self-described skinny kid in Ohio, just trying to bulk up with the help of his neighbor and a few rusty weights. He wasn't chasing likes, followers, or a fitness empire. He just wanted to stop feeling insecure in his own body.
Today, that kid runs one of the most visible fitness brands on the internet.
When Vince joined me on Power Athlete Radio, I wasn't just curious about the training. I wanted to know how a low-budget ab program, filmed on taped-up iPhones at 4 a.m., turned into a multimillion-dollar machine. Spoiler: It wasn't slick production that made V Shred explode – it was personalization.
"Ready, Fire, Aim," Vince said, laughing, referencing a book that shaped his early business mindset. And honestly, that phrase fits the V Shred origin story perfectly.
The unlock came with their now-famous "body type quiz." You've seen the ads - bold, fast-talking, a little over the top. But the real genius is how the quiz made users feel like the program was made just for them. "People don't just need workouts," Vince told me.
"They need confidence in the plan. If they believe it's built for them, they're more likely to stick with it." And that's precisely what V Shred delivered—simple, goal-based fitness that felt personal.
Despite the internet hate (and there's plenty of it), V Shred's core philosophy is sustainability. Vince isn't promising shortcuts; he's promising doable. "I could give someone the world's best program," he said, "but if they won't follow it, what's the point?" That mindset resonated most with women over 35 – surprisingly, not the original target audience, but now the backbone of the business. Through private Facebook groups and real community support, V Shred has helped members lose weight, stay consistent, and feel seen. And in the fitness industry, that's rare.
The latest addition to the team? Dr. Drew Pinsky from Love Line and Celebrity Rehab, who, at 65, joined the program, lost weight, and became one of its loudest advocates. He's not just lending his name; he's a true client-turned-partner. And he's helping V Shred reach a new audience: men and women who want longevity, not just leanness.
Vince is only 30, but he's thinking big. He told me he wants V Shred to become the Nike or Netflix of fitness – massive and accessible. Let's see if they can pull it off, as Dr Drew says, "We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change that we seek."