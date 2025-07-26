Everyday Athlete On SI

From Teen Beat to Fitness Empire: How Vince Sant Turned V Shred Into a Global Brand

Discover how Vince Sant built V Shred into a multi-million-dollar fitness movement. Learn what made his approach connect with millions of everyday people across the globe. Explore the mindset, strategy, and simplicity that made it all stick.

John Welbourn

Power Athlete Radio Ep 755 // Vincent Sant's Blueprint for Power
Power Athlete Radio Ep 755 // Vincent Sant's Blueprint for Power / Power Athlete

Long before Vince Sant became "Mr. V Shred," his story began the way many great stories do – in a garage gym, chasing confidence. At 14, he was a self-described skinny kid in Ohio, just trying to bulk up with the help of his neighbor and a few rusty weights. He wasn't chasing likes, followers, or a fitness empire. He just wanted to stop feeling insecure in his own body.

Today, that kid runs one of the most visible fitness brands on the internet.

When Vince joined me on Power Athlete Radio, I wasn't just curious about the training. I wanted to know how a low-budget ab program, filmed on taped-up iPhones at 4 a.m., turned into a multimillion-dollar machine. Spoiler: It wasn't slick production that made V Shred explode – it was personalization.

"Ready, Fire, Aim," Vince said, laughing, referencing a book that shaped his early business mindset. And honestly, that phrase fits the V Shred origin story perfectly.

The unlock came with their now-famous "body type quiz." You've seen the ads - bold, fast-talking, a little over the top. But the real genius is how the quiz made users feel like the program was made just for them. "People don't just need workouts," Vince told me.

"They need confidence in the plan. If they believe it's built for them, they're more likely to stick with it." And that's precisely what V Shred delivered—simple, goal-based fitness that felt personal.

Despite the internet hate (and there's plenty of it), V Shred's core philosophy is sustainability. Vince isn't promising shortcuts; he's promising doable. "I could give someone the world's best program," he said, "but if they won't follow it, what's the point?" That mindset resonated most with women over 35 – surprisingly, not the original target audience, but now the backbone of the business. Through private Facebook groups and real community support, V Shred has helped members lose weight, stay consistent, and feel seen. And in the fitness industry, that's rare.

The latest addition to the team? Dr. Drew Pinsky from Love Line and Celebrity Rehab, who, at 65, joined the program, lost weight, and became one of its loudest advocates. He's not just lending his name; he's a true client-turned-partner. And he's helping V Shred reach a new audience: men and women who want longevity, not just leanness.

Vince is only 30, but he's thinking big. He told me he wants V Shred to become the Nike or Netflix of fitness – massive and accessible. Let's see if they can pull it off, as Dr Drew says, "We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change that we seek."

Published |Modified
John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn. Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/powerathlete Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@Powerathletehq

Home/Stories