Fuel the Fight: Hypertrophy, Recovery, and the Real Work Behind Growth
Hypertrophy training isn't just about moving weight — it's about surviving it. If you're chasing slabs of muscle but ignoring recovery, sleep, or the fuel you're running on, you're wasting your time. In my latest conversation with Arash Soofiani on Power Athlete Radio, we delved into the details of what actually drives size, performance, and long-term durability. Spoiler alert: it's not just your pre-workout or some magic rep range.
Here's what I've learned, and lived, in the trenches.
Train to Recover, Not Just to Lift
I've said it before, if you can't recover, you can't grow. You can train hard all day, but if you're not fueling properly, getting enough sleep, and managing stress, you're just burning the candle at both ends. There were times I crushed hypertrophy blocks and felt like death afterward, because I wasn't supporting the load with enough nutrition. Training isn't about maxing out a single session. It's about coming back stronger the next day. That's where the real gains happen.
Intra-Workout Fueling
Intra-workout carbs were a gimmick. Then I tried them deep in a cut, and holy shit, it made a difference. I've used everything from honey water to Vitargo and even played around with flat Coke on the field. When you're training in a deficit or hitting long sessions (like jiu-jitsu sparring), getting some carbs mid-session keeps the brain firing and the body pushing. You don't need to suffer through training. That's not hard, it's dumb.
Cardio Killing Gains Myth
I was one of those guys who thought cardio would eat away at my muscles. I was wrong. When I started incorporating regular aerobic exercise, even just 30 minutes at around 130 BPM, everything improved: recovery, sleep, insulin sensitivity, and inflammation. Hell, I looked better. The aerobic base doesn't kill hypertrophy, it supports it. And if you care about training longevity, you'd better start building it.
Heavy Lifting, Smart Volume
You don't need more sets. You need better ones. I see so many athletes doing junk volume, chasing fatigue instead of results. For me, volume only matters if it's tied to effort and intent. If you're lifting scared, you'll never grow. If you're chasing 10 sets of fluff instead of 3 sets of war, your joints are gonna hate you, and you still won't grow.
Progressive Overload Is King
If I'm not pushing more weight, more reps, or more intensity over time, I know I'm not building shit. Progressive overload is non-negotiable. That might mean another rep. That might mean pushing a rest-pause set into the pain zone. But I always keep score. Lifting without progression is just movement. And movement without purpose is fitness cosplay.
Train With Purpose or Don't Bother
This is the hill I'll die on: if you don't know why you're training, then what the hell are you doing?
Every program I write, every lift I do, is aimed at a target. Whether that's jiu-jitsu, being strong at 50, or just being the hammer in life, I'm not guessing. I've seen what training with purpose looks like. And I've seen what aimless training turns into. One builds warriors. The other gets you sweaty.
Here's the Bottom Line
If you want thick, sidewalk-splitting muscle, earn it with focus. Programs like Jacked Street wasn't built for pump chasers. It was built for those who train as if their life depends on it.
