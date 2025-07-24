Everyday Athlete On SI

Hulk Hogan Dead at 71: Wrestling Legend, Hollywood Star, and Pop Culture Icon Dies

John Welbourn

Hulk Hogan in 2010
Hulk Hogan in 2010

The world of professional wrestling lost one of its most iconic figures with the passing of Hulk Hogan. Born Terry Bollea, Hogan was more than just a wrestler; he was a phenomenon who helped transform a niche form of entertainment into a global spectacle.

With his unmistakable handlebar mustache, rippling physique, and booming battle cry of "Whatcha gonna do when Hulkamania runs wild on you?" he captivated generations of fans and forever changed the trajectory of professional wrestling.

Before Hogan entered the ring, wrestling was primarily a regional attraction – something gritty and underground. But Hogan brought his charisma and broad appeal. His heroic persona made him a household name during the 1980s wrestling boom, turning weekly matches into must-watch TV for families across the country. Kids wore his red and yellow gear, mimicked his poses, and hung on to his larger-than-life promos. Wrestling wasn't just a sideshow anymore; it was family entertainment, and Hulk Hogan was the face of it.

In 1996, Hogan stunned the wrestling world again, this time by turning heel. Embracing a dark and aggressive persona, he co-founded the NWO (New World Order) and rebranded himself as "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan. It was a bold reversal that helped fuel the rise of World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and ushered in the edgy "Monday Night Wars" era. The move showcased Hogan's deep understanding of the business and his willingness to evolve – even if it meant alienating longtime fans. In doing so, he reinvigorated his career and pushed the entire industry into a new era.

Hogan's legacy extended beyond the ring. His Hollywood career launched in 1982 with a memorable appearance in Rocky III as Thunderlips, the "Ultimate Male," battling Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Balboa. He went on to star in a string of hits like No Holds Barred, Mr. Nanny, and Suburban Commando, all of which cemented his image as a cross-platform entertainer.

Hulk's imposing size and physical conditioning were something that had not been seen in professional sports up to that point. One thing I have always respected about Hulk Hogan is that he was consistently in shape. I never saw him when he was chubby and not in shape. Even in his 70s, he remained fit and "gunned up".

In the 2000s, VH1 brought fans inside the Hogan household with Hogan Knows Best, a reality show featuring his then-wife Linda, son Nick, and daughter Brooke. The series offered a rare glimpse into the personal life of a man who had long lived in the public eye.

His career wasn't without controversy. In 2015, Hogan was embroiled in a scandal after racially charged comments surfaced from a secretly recorded private conversation. WWE cut ties with him, and the fallout was severe. Hogan later won a landmark lawsuit against Gawker for publishing the recording, but the damage to his public image was significant. He was reinstated to WWE's Hall of Fame in 2020, this time, as part of the NWO. Hulk Hogan's life was filled with triumphs, reinventions, and unforgettable moments. He may have been a scripted hero or villain, but to millions of fans, he was something more: a symbol of strength, spectacle, and showmanship. With his passing, the world loses more than a wrestling legend; it loses a pop culture titan who left his mark on the world.

Funny side note: I had one interaction with Hulk Hogan, which occurred when I was living in Clearwater Beach, FL, during my first few years in the NFL. I drove a pretty tuned-up Porsche 911, and while driving to training in Tampa via the Courtney Campbell Causeway, I had a guy in a Viper tailgating me. I was already driving well more than the speed limit and didn't want to get arrested or be involved in a high-speed chase and miss training, so I pulled over to let them pass. The guy downshifted and drove past me. I looked over to catch a dirty look from a jacked, tanned guy in a black do-rag, sporting black sunglasses with handlebar mustache - prime Hulk Hogan.

