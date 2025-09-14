Inside the Fight: Dr. Andrew Koutnik and I Tackle Type 1 Diabetes Like Athletes

Managing Type 1 Diabetes Like an Athlete

On an episode of Power Athlete Radio, I sat down with Dr. Andrew Koutnik, one of the leading researchers in type 1 diabetes, and someone I now consider an invaluable resource in my life. This conversation was personal. My son was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when he was just five years old. He's seven now, and over the last two years, my wife and I have been in the trenches, hour by hour, minute by minute, learning how to manage an autoimmune disease that never lets up.

Turning Performance Principles Into a Life-Saving Strategy

As a former NFL player and founder of Power Athlete, I've spent my life dissecting performance, physiology, and how to push the human body to its potential. But nothing prepared me for this. Managing my son's blood sugar is like trying to hit a moving target from a boat in choppy waters.

We follow a performance-based strategy: low carb, high protein, moderate fat, rooted in the Bernstein protocol. Every meal, every unit of insulin, every number from the CGM (continuous glucose monitor) is part of a bigger plan—to keep his blood sugar in a tight range, minimize inflammation, and give him the best possible shot at a long, healthy life.

This Is More Than Science – It's a Full-Time Job

We're not guessing. We track everything. My wife built a spreadsheet so detailed it would make most strength coaches sweat. She's the authentic MVP. We've tailored meals, tested timing, dosed precisely, and learned through trial, error, and a hell of a lot of sleepless nights.

This disease doesn't take a day off—and neither can we. But here's the part that makes me proud: his A1C is 5.1. That's elite. And according to Dr. Koutnik, less than 1% of pediatric patients hit that number. We're doing it by applying the same discipline and mindset that we demand from our athletes.

Rejecting the Standard of Care

When we walked into the hospital at diagnosis, I was stunned. I was told protein doesn't affect insulin. That only carbs matter. That we should let him eat what he wants and match it with insulin. I call BS. That's not coaching. That's giving up.

We refused to settle for mediocrity in sport, so why would we do it when it comes to our kids’ health?

Every Day Is Game Day

If you're an athlete, a coach, or just someone who gives a damn about taking control of your life, this story should hit home. Type 1 diabetes is relentless. But so are we. And if I can bring awareness to this challenge, give hope to another family, or help one person think differently about their health, then this conversation with Dr. Koutnik was worth every second.

