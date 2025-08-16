Kristian Nairn Says This Is Your Superpower – Advice Every Athlete Needs to Hear
Live Authentically, Train Authentically
Kristian Nairn, best known for playing Hodor on Game of Thrones, has always lived life on his own terms—something we can all learn from, whether we’re training in the gym or just trying to stay consistent in everyday life. In a recent conversation, Nairn shared some of his personal philosophy, touching on the importance of self-confidence, surrounding yourself with the right people, and showing up as your full self—no matter what anyone else thinks.
Your Individuality Is Your Strength
His perspective echoes a simple but powerful reminder from Texas country legend Willie Nelson: “Let people be people; it’s their greatest strength.” In other words, your individuality is your power. And for Nairn, that starts with believing in yourself—even when others don’t.
Doubt Will Come—Believe Anyway
“Just have faith in your talents… and don’t doubt yourself, because the world will doubt you,” he says. And he's right. Whether you’re chasing PRs, showing up for that early workout, or simply trying to improve your mindset, self-belief is your foundation. It’s easy to get caught up in outside opinions—what others think you should be doing, how you should look, or how fast you should progress. But none of that matters if you let it shake your confidence.
Let What Makes You Different Be Your Advantage
Like Nairn, the goal is to stay true to yourself. Whether you’re an athlete, a parent, a coach, or just someone trying to live healthier, embracing what makes you different is a strength—not something to hide. “Don’t be afraid to show your light,” Nairn says. The world might try to dim it, but that’s exactly why you need to let it shine brighter.
Check Your Circle
One of his biggest takeaways? Watch who you surround yourself with. “If you’re hanging out with people keeping you down, change your circle.” That’s not just life advice—it’s training advice, too. The people around you should challenge you, support you, and help you grow. If they’re holding you back, it might be time to reevaluate who you’re letting into your space.
The Bottom Line: Be You and Keep Showing Up
It’s not about being perfect—it’s about being real. Show up as you are, put in the work, and don’t let fear or doubt stop you. Believe in your ability to grow, even when it’s tough. And most importantly, as Willie Nelson said, let people be people. Let yourself be you, and don’t let anyone, including yourself, dim that light.