Everyday Athlete On SI

Lessons Learned: Reflections on 10 Years of Growth and 42 Life Principles

Ten years ago, I wrote '42 Things Learned' - a snapshot of what I knew then about life, training, and growth. In Episode 700 of Power Athlete Radio, I revisit those lessons with a decade of experience behind them. Some still hold true, others have evolved, but all of them tell the story of what it means to keep showing up and doing the work.

John Welbourn

Power Athlete Radio Ep 700: 42 Things Learned, 10 Years Later
Power Athlete Radio Ep 700: 42 Things Learned, 10 Years Later / Power Athlete

In episode 700 of Power Athlete Radio, I reflect on the blog post I wrote 10 years ago, 42 Things Learned, and the journey that inspired it. Revisiting the lessons from that time, I dive into personal growth, fitness, and life experiences that have shaped the past decade. This milestone episode is not just a celebration of 700 podcasts but also an opportunity to revisit the principles that still hold true today.

The Origin of “42 Things Learned”

In 2013, I published 42 Things Learned on my blog, Talk to Me Johnnie. It was a list of lessons - quotes, personal mantras, training insights, and life philosophies - that represented what I’d learned up to that point. Each year since, readers have reached out, asking for updates or reboots. While I’ve revisited the concept over the years, this podcast allowed me to reflect more deeply on how those lessons evolved over the past decade.

The original list was a blend of personal reflections and practical advice - how to live, train, and grow as a person. Revisiting it 10 years later, I’ve realized that while some lessons remain evergreen, others have deepened in meaning, and new insights have emerged.

1. Animal-Based Protein Is the Foundation of Strength and Body Composition.

Over the years, I’ve seen diet trends come and go, but this remains a cornerstone of any solid training plan. The nutrient density, bioavailability, and muscle-building benefits of animal-based proteins are unmatched. While plant-based proteins can be supplemented with effort, animal protein’s efficiency makes it the superior choice.

2. Have a Goal. Any Goal.

This principle is just as relevant today. Goals give purpose to training and life. Whether it’s benching 300 pounds, completing a Tough Mudder, or simply improving your health, having a clear objective drives progress. Training without direction is like wandering without a map—you might move, but you’re unlikely to get anywhere meaningful.

3. If You Don’t Make Time to Get in Shape, Time Will Shape You.

This hard truth resonates even more now. Prioritizing fitness isn’t just about aesthetics—it’s about longevity and quality of life. Without consistent effort, aging takes its toll, and the shape we find ourselves in might not be one we’re happy with.

4. Be a Fan of Humanity

Root for people to succeed. Celebrate when the best in the world perform at the highest level. This isn’t just about being a good spectator; it’s about adopting a mindset that fosters positivity and inspiration in others.

5. Confidence Comes from Doing the Work.

True confidence is earned through preparation and effort. It’s not about arrogance or false bravado—it’s about knowing you’ve done what’s required to perform and succeed. Whether in the gym, on the field, or in life, showing up and putting in the work is non-negotiable.

The Power of Reflection and Editing

Over the past decade, I’ve refined and revisited these lessons—not just in writing but in practice. Some insights came from training, some from coaching, and others from life experiences. What stands out most is the importance of revisiting your “body of work,” trimming the excess, and honing what truly matters. Just as in writing or training, life requires editing to create clarity and focus.

Why This Matters 10 Years Later

Reflecting on this list now, I see how these lessons have shaped not just my life but the Power Athlete community as a whole. They’ve guided training methodologies, inspired countless conversations, and formed the foundation of what we do here.

But the most important takeaway? These lessons aren’t static. They’re meant to evolve. The principles that hold true today might deepen or shift as we grow. The key is to stay open, keep learning, and continue putting in the work.

As we celebrate 700 episodes of Power Athlete Radio, I’m reminded that life, like training, is about consistency, reflection, and the pursuit of improvement. It’s not about getting everything right the first time—it’s about showing up, doing the work, and learning along the way.

Here’s to 10 more years of growth, learning, and empowering performance.

Published |Modified
John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn

Home/Stories