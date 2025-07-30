NFL Hall of Famer Joe Thomas on Why Old-School NFL Camps Were Killing Careers Before They Even Started
Talking with Joe Thomas about football never gets old. And Joe has good stories — he brings perspective that only comes from playing over 10,000 consecutive snaps in the NFL trenches. The guy didn't just survive the league. He endured it with consistency and focus, and on Power Athlete Radio, he gave us a glimpse into what has changed in football — and why it's a good thing.
In this clip from Power Athlete Radio, Joe gets into how training camp used to be more like controlled violence than preparation. We're talking six straight weeks of two-a-days, complete contact, and a schedule that sounded more like a punishment than a professional athlete's preseason.
"It was still so attached to the way they did it in the '40s and '50s," Joe said. "That Bear Bryant, Junction Boys mentality — beat them into a pulp."
Back then, linemen were 220 pounds and had a job in the offseason. Fast forward to today, and you've got 300-pound athletes, highly trained, moving with freakish speed and force.
"We're not plumbers in the offseason anymore," Joe joked. "This is our job year-round. We don't need six weeks of getting our faces bashed in to get ready."
What Joe's highlighting is the evolution, not just of the athlete, but of the mindset around performance and longevity. For years, the NFL operated under the notion that more hitting equaled greater toughness. But bodies broke down. Careers ended early. The guys who could've played into their mid-30s or even 40s were getting sent home before 30 because they couldn't walk straight anymore.
As Joe explained, once the league started scaling back contact in practice — more walkthroughs, more mental reps, less car crash simulation — something interesting happened. Players began lasting longer.
"Now we're seeing guys play into their 40s and we're amazed," Joe said. "It's because we didn't murder them in their first 10 years."
He's not wrong. Just look around the league — elite players are extending careers, playing smarter, and recovering better. And it all circles back to what Joe was saying: training smarter isn't soft, it's strategic.
What Joe Thomas is getting at in this clip is what every everyday athlete needs to hear — it's not about who can take the most damage. It's about who can keep showing up, year after year, at a high level. That's not just toughness, that is wisdom.
In my rookie year with the Eagles in the NFL, we had a bye in the preseason and ended up training camp for 40+ days. We ran double days with a special teams practice in the afternoon every other day. The practices were 3 hours in pads, where we honed our craft. That tempo ended many careers early – glad to see the times are changing and players' longevity is at the forefront of the conversation.