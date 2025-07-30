Everyday Athlete On SI

NFL Hall of Famer Joe Thomas on Why Old-School NFL Camps Were Killing Careers Before They Even Started

NFL legend Joe Thomas breaks down why today’s athletes are playing longer and smarter. From brutal two-a-days to modern walkthroughs, he lived the shift firsthand. Hear why avoiding early-career destruction is the real secret to longevity.

John Welbourn

NFL HOF Joe Thomas on Why Old-School NFL Camps Were Killing Careers Before Many Even Started
NFL HOF Joe Thomas on Why Old-School NFL Camps Were Killing Careers Before Many Even Started / Power Athlete

Talking with Joe Thomas about football never gets old. And Joe has good stories — he brings perspective that only comes from playing over 10,000 consecutive snaps in the NFL trenches. The guy didn't just survive the league. He endured it with consistency and focus, and on Power Athlete Radio, he gave us a glimpse into what has changed in football — and why it's a good thing.

In this clip from Power Athlete Radio, Joe gets into how training camp used to be more like controlled violence than preparation. We're talking six straight weeks of two-a-days, complete contact, and a schedule that sounded more like a punishment than a professional athlete's preseason.

"It was still so attached to the way they did it in the '40s and '50s," Joe said. "That Bear Bryant, Junction Boys mentality — beat them into a pulp."

Back then, linemen were 220 pounds and had a job in the offseason. Fast forward to today, and you've got 300-pound athletes, highly trained, moving with freakish speed and force.

"We're not plumbers in the offseason anymore," Joe joked. "This is our job year-round. We don't need six weeks of getting our faces bashed in to get ready."

What Joe's highlighting is the evolution, not just of the athlete, but of the mindset around performance and longevity. For years, the NFL operated under the notion that more hitting equaled greater toughness. But bodies broke down. Careers ended early. The guys who could've played into their mid-30s or even 40s were getting sent home before 30 because they couldn't walk straight anymore.

As Joe explained, once the league started scaling back contact in practice — more walkthroughs, more mental reps, less car crash simulation — something interesting happened. Players began lasting longer.

"Now we're seeing guys play into their 40s and we're amazed," Joe said. "It's because we didn't murder them in their first 10 years."

He's not wrong. Just look around the league — elite players are extending careers, playing smarter, and recovering better. And it all circles back to what Joe was saying: training smarter isn't soft, it's strategic.

What Joe Thomas is getting at in this clip is what every everyday athlete needs to hear — it's not about who can take the most damage. It's about who can keep showing up, year after year, at a high level. That's not just toughness, that is wisdom.

In my rookie year with the Eagles in the NFL, we had a bye in the preseason and ended up training camp for 40+ days. We ran double days with a special teams practice in the afternoon every other day. The practices were 3 hours in pads, where we honed our craft. That tempo ended many careers early – glad to see the times are changing and players' longevity is at the forefront of the conversation.

Published |Modified
John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn. Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/powerathlete Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@Powerathletehq

Home/Stories