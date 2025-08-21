Nick Hardwick on the Emotional Whiplash of the NFL: “One Game Can Break You”

What Can We Learn From Football

When you talk to a former NFL lineman like Nick Hardwick, what jumps out is how genuine he is. The individual spent over a decade working in the trenches, and now, post-career, he speaks about the game with the kind of depth only a former center can. As someone who played for a decade in the NFL, this conversation resonates with me, but it is bigger than me; it should resonate with everyone who is looking to improve themselves.

On Power Athlete Radio, Hardwick spoke of the emotional rollercoaster that football demands.

"There are unbelievable highs and unbelievable lows," he said. "More so than any other sport.”

And he's right.

Unlike baseball, basketball, or even hockey — where athletes play dozens of games each season — football gives you just 17 shots a year: every rep, every snap, every inch matters. There's no best-of-seven series to make up for a bad day. One mistake can define a game. One game can define a season. And that weight sits squarely on your shoulders for seven days straight until the next kickoff gives you a chance to redeem yourself — or sink deeper.

Managing Your Highs and Lows

Hardwick's kids play lacrosse. "They play 50 games a year," he said. "So one loss doesn't carry the same weight." But football? One NFL game, in terms of emotional and physical intensity, is worth ten baseball games. Maybe five in the NHL. Every week, you're all in. And that breeds a particular kind of psychological volatility that most people — even athletes in other sports—can't fully grasp.

The takeaway is simple – you'd better learn how to manage your highs, survive your lows, and reset faster than your body does.

Hardwick reflected on this cycle — the radical swings, the pressure to stay level-headed, and the ability to shed pain, joy, disappointment, and hype fast because there's always another game, and another monster across the line who couldn't care less about what happened last week.

It's that relentless cycle of intensity, emotional regulation, and physical punishment that makes football such an influential teacher. You learn resilience because you don't have a choice. You learn discipline because the margin for error is razor-thin. And you learn to lead — not when things are going well, but when the wheels are falling off.

From the NFL to Today

Nick ports over what he learned in the NFL to his present life. In life, the real value of sport, especially one that forces you to keep showing up even when you're broken and battered, comes to bear.

For the everyday athlete, the takeaway is simple: if you can master the highs and lows, you can handle anything.

