Sleep Saved Me: How a Navy SEAL Reclaimed His Health and Life

As a former Navy SEAL, Jason Gardner, endured some of the harshest environments on Earth, pushed his body beyond its limits, and operated on the edge of physical and mental endurance. But the real battle, as he would come to learn, began after the missions ended.

Gardner shared on Power Athlete Radio, “I was wrecked…and I started noticing that a lot of guys were dealing with the same things…serious physical problems that just didn’t make sense.”

One example that stuck with him: teammates in their late 20s showing testosterone levels more typical of adolescent girls. “That was a red flag,” he says.

The common thread was sleep, or more specifically a lack of it. Years of disrupted circadian rhythms, high-stress night operations, and a culture that often equated rest with weakness had taken a deep toll on the health of SEALs. Many turned to prescription sleep aids to catch whatever rest they could. Gardner with an eye on the bigger picture, saw these fixes as temporary crutches and were in no way restorative.

“I realized our sleep patterns were completely jacked up…and we were trying to mask it instead of fixing it.”

That realization marked a turning point. Gardner dove into research on sleep and recovery, determined to find solutions that didn’t involve habit-forming pills. He started with all-natural supplements – simple ingredients designed to help recalibrate the body’s natural sleep cycle. Over time, that commitment evolved into a full-blown wellness protocol that centered around restorative sleep, and ultimately led to a collaboration with Dr. Kirk Parsley called Sleep Remedy.

“I take it religiously,” Gardner says. “It changed everything.”

The effects weren’t just incremental, they were transformative. Once dependent on three different medications a day, Gardner now takes none. “Of course, I adjusted my diet, and that helped. But the most powerful thing I did to get my health and my mental state back on track was fixing my sleep.”

Today, Gardner shares his journey not just with fellow veterans but with high performers across every field. His message ranges from athletes and entrepreneurs to everyday people who’ve simply forgotten what good sleep feels like. His mission is clear: sleep isn’t optional. It’s foundational.

In a culture that often glorifies hustle and late nights, Gardner’s experience stands as a warning. “You can’t outperform poor sleep forever, but eventually, it catches up to you.”

For Gardner, the mission to help others understand the power of recovery has become his mission. “I owe a lot to sleep. It gave me my life back.”

