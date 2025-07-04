Everyday Athlete On SI

Why Backup Plans Kill Dreams: The Brutal Truth

Drop the safety net and commit to the mission. This isn’t just football advice – it’s a mindset for chasing anything worth having. If you’re holding onto a Plan B, you’ve already stepped away from Plan A.

John Welbourn

Why Backup Plans Kill Dreams: The Brutal Truth
Why Backup Plans Kill Dreams: The Brutal Truth / Power Athlete

Let me start with a bit of advice: If you're ever sitting across from an NFL scout during a combine interview, and they ask what your backup plan is if football doesn't work out… lie.

Or better yet, don't even give yourself the chance to need a lie.

Don't have a backup plan. Ever.

I learned that lesson the hard way.

Back when I was at the NFL Combine – bright-eyed and fresh off a degree from the University of California, Berkeley – I was proud of the work I had done. I graduated in four years and worked on my master's degree during my fifth year. I had my eyes on a scholarship to attend law school. My dad was a lawyer. My brothers were lawyers.

So, when the scouts asked, "What's your plan if this doesn't work out?" I confidently said, "Well, I'll probably go to law school."

Yeah…not the answer they were looking for.

See, having a backup plan showed maturity. Responsibility. The kind of foresight that would make those troglodytes think, "Wow, this guy's got his shit together!" It turns out that all they heard was, "This guy already thinks he might fail."

In hindsight, it makes sense. If you're already planning for what to do after you fail, you're not exactly radiating confidence in your ability to succeed.

Seth Godin said, "A well-defined backup plan is sabotage waiting to happen."

And Elizabeth Holmes was quoted as saying, "The minute you have a backup plan, you've admitted you're not going to succeed."

I'm not saying go through life recklessly. I'm not saying ignore common sense. But I am saying that when you want something as badly as playing in the NFL – or being a fighter, or an entrepreneur, or an actor – you better be prepared to burn the ships.

When I'm asked to help guys prepare for Combine interviews, I don't let them make the same mistake I did. I give it to them straight: No Plan B. Die on the sword. Tell them this is all you've got, and if it doesn't work, you don't know what the hell you'll do next. Because that's what the scouts want to hear.

Mike Tyson once said, "Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth." Poor guy is still lying on the ground after the punch, bleeding, not knowing what to do because he lacked a plan B.

Having a backup plan can make you feel more secure. But it's also a safety net that says, "It's okay if you don't make it." And when you hear that enough, you start to believe it.

If you want to make it in the league– or anywhere, really – ditch the safety net. Jump with confidence. Make Plan A your only Plan.

And if it doesn't work out?

Well, then you could become a content writer for OnSI and preach to kids about how you should've just lied at the Combine.

Published |Modified
John Welbourn
JOHN WELBOURN

John Welbourn, the founder and CEO of Power Athlete, Inc., is a former 9- year NFL starter. Drafted in the 1999 NFL Draft as the 97th pick, John left his mark as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2004, with 10 playoff appearances, including 3 NFC Championship games. He continued his starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2004 to 2007. Unfortunately, his 2008 season with the New England Patriots was cut short due to injury, leading to his official retirement in 2009 after starting over 100 regular season games during his NFL tenure, with multiple playoff appearances. John attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he was a four- year letterman in football. He graduated from the college of letters and sciences with a bachelor's degree in Rhetoric in 1998, followed by Masters work at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Education in 1999. John experienced a swift transition from the NFL when approached by CrossFit, Inc in 2009 to develop his own adaptation of CrossFit principles to train athletes for sport. On the first day of the launch of his program, his CrossFit Football website boasted 17k unique hits, and the program caught fire. From 2009-2017, he influenced tens of thousands of athletes daily and conducted in-person seminars worldwide, spanning 6 continents, including the arctic circle. With over 300 seminars taught during that span, John had the unique experience of working with thousands of athletes in real-time and testing the efficacy of his program with new participants each week. John has worked closely with the US Military since a chance meeting with a group of Navy SEALs looking to train like professional athletes. Subsequently, he worked as a contractor for Naval Special Warfare and presently works hands-on with NSW’s DEVGRU, both in person and with remote daily training programs. This experience led to John working with the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps, teaching in-person seminars, and working to implement Power Athlete systems across the force of 90,000 troops. A massive undertaking the first time the US Army had reached out a civilian contractor to take over physical training of the regular Army. Needless to say, John has significantly impacted the world of strength & conditioning and performance having worked with NFL, NHL, MLB, Olympic athletes, in addition to soldier athletes. John operates as a consultant and advisor for multiple companies centered on enhancing human performance through training, nutrition, and fitness- based technologies. John's dedication to coaching and mentorship is evident through his Power Athlete Coaches Network and training program delivery platform, which guides and supports over 5000 athletes worldwide on a daily basis. Since 2013, he has hosted the influential Power Athlete Radio podcast, engaging in discussions aimed at optimizing performance and connecting with exceptional individuals. With over 800 episodes, Power Athlete Radio stands as one of the premier podcasts in strength and conditioning. John has used his podcast to create bonds with many of the most influential people in politics, sports, entertainment, and education. Outside his professional endeavors, John's philanthropic spirit shines as he co-founded Wade’s Army in 2012, a 501c3 charitable organization committed to battling neuroblastoma and pediatric cancer. This noble initiative has successfully raised well over a million dollars to date, focusing on funding families in need and supporting research initiatives. In his leisure, John's pursuits range from welding to land management, hunting, shooting, and combatives. His dedication to personal growth is apparent through his rigorous practice of Jiu-Jitsu. He also personally oversees the training of a handful of the top Jiu-Jitsu players in the world. Through his unique training knowledge and mentorship, John has guided his athletes to the top of their respective sports. Beyond his many roles, John is a husband and father, with three children. He resides in Austin, Texas, with his family. You can learn more about John at his personal blog, “Talk To Me Johnnie,” on PowerAthleteHQ.com, and on all social media platforms @johnwelbourn

Home/Stories