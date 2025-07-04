Why Backup Plans Kill Dreams: The Brutal Truth
Let me start with a bit of advice: If you're ever sitting across from an NFL scout during a combine interview, and they ask what your backup plan is if football doesn't work out… lie.
Or better yet, don't even give yourself the chance to need a lie.
Don't have a backup plan. Ever.
I learned that lesson the hard way.
Back when I was at the NFL Combine – bright-eyed and fresh off a degree from the University of California, Berkeley – I was proud of the work I had done. I graduated in four years and worked on my master's degree during my fifth year. I had my eyes on a scholarship to attend law school. My dad was a lawyer. My brothers were lawyers.
So, when the scouts asked, "What's your plan if this doesn't work out?" I confidently said, "Well, I'll probably go to law school."
Yeah…not the answer they were looking for.
See, having a backup plan showed maturity. Responsibility. The kind of foresight that would make those troglodytes think, "Wow, this guy's got his shit together!" It turns out that all they heard was, "This guy already thinks he might fail."
In hindsight, it makes sense. If you're already planning for what to do after you fail, you're not exactly radiating confidence in your ability to succeed.
Seth Godin said, "A well-defined backup plan is sabotage waiting to happen."
And Elizabeth Holmes was quoted as saying, "The minute you have a backup plan, you've admitted you're not going to succeed."
I'm not saying go through life recklessly. I'm not saying ignore common sense. But I am saying that when you want something as badly as playing in the NFL – or being a fighter, or an entrepreneur, or an actor – you better be prepared to burn the ships.
When I'm asked to help guys prepare for Combine interviews, I don't let them make the same mistake I did. I give it to them straight: No Plan B. Die on the sword. Tell them this is all you've got, and if it doesn't work, you don't know what the hell you'll do next. Because that's what the scouts want to hear.
Mike Tyson once said, "Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth." Poor guy is still lying on the ground after the punch, bleeding, not knowing what to do because he lacked a plan B.
Having a backup plan can make you feel more secure. But it's also a safety net that says, "It's okay if you don't make it." And when you hear that enough, you start to believe it.
If you want to make it in the league– or anywhere, really – ditch the safety net. Jump with confidence. Make Plan A your only Plan.
And if it doesn't work out?
Well, then you could become a content writer for OnSI and preach to kids about how you should've just lied at the Combine.